Prisoner serving life sentence dies at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution

An inmate serving a life sentence for his part in the 1969 slaying of two men in Ottawa died at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution on July 13.

David Brault has been serving time for two counts of non-capital murder, two counts of sexual assault and “other offences” since his arrest over 50 years ago, according to a July 17 news release from Correctional Service Canada.

CSC said Brault’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

A story in the Ottawa Journal, which stopped publication in 1980, says Brault was 24 years old in 1969 when he and another man pleaded guilty to the shooting deaths of Gerald MacDonald of Ottawa and Michigan resident Kenneth Vallee.

Brault told the court he became angry after being passed dangerously by two cars on an Ontario highway and after he chased each vehicle down, he and his friend shot both men.

– With files from Canadian Press

