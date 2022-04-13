Statue of Lady Justice. (File photo)

Pritpal Singh’s killer sentenced to 12 years for Surrey shooting

Robert Tomljenovic was sentenced on Tuesday, April 12

Robert Tomljenovic has been sentenced to 12 years prison minus time served for the shooting death of Pritpal Singh, 21, in Newton on April 7, 2020.

Following a trial in January, Tomljenovic was found not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter and robbery with a firearm. He was sentenced on Tuesday, April 12.

Sgt. David Lee, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and homicide and major crime investigators were “relentless in their pursuit of evidence.”

“Through the actions of our investigators and partners, we were able to quickly identify and apprehend the person responsible,” Lee said. “We hope this outcome provides some closure to the family of Pritpal Singh.”

Surrey Mounties on April 7, 2020, at around 12:43 a.m., responded to a report of shots fired in the 8800 block of 138A Street and arrived to Singh fatally shot on the front lawn of his home. “This was believed to be a random incident,” Lee said.

“A thorough investigation was conducted by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), with urgent priority analysis being completed by the RCMP Forensic Laboratory,” he said. Tomljenovic was arrested April 12, 2020.

