Pro B.C. rugby player suffers traumatic brain injury in car crash abroad

B.C. rugby player Nick Allen is waking from an induced coma in Indonesia, after suffering severe injuries in a vehicle crash on Nov. 7, 2022. The long-term impact of his injuries aren’t yet known. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe/’Nick Allen’s Recovery’) Pyrotechnics are set off as Canada’s Nicholas Allen runs onto the field before the fifth-place game against the United States at the HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament, in Vancouver, Sept. 19, 2021. Allen suffered a traumatic brain injury during a vehicle crash in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. rugby player is slowly waking up from a medically-induced coma in Indonesia, after suffering severe injuries to his head and arm in a vehicle crash.

Nick Allen, who has played for the University of British Columbia and Canadian National Sevens team, was traveling in Bali on Nov. 7 when the crash occurred, according to a fundraiser set up by his friends and family.

The 26-year-old was knocked unconscious and rushed to a local hospital with a traumatic brain injury and damage to his forearm and shoulder, his loved ones say. He underwent surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma.

The true extent of Allen’s injuries won’t be known until he has fully woken up, but his friends and family say he may need physiotherapy, brain injury rehabilitation and long-term care.

“Nick is one-of-a-kind. He is one of the kindest, most caring, and strongest people we know. He has an infectious energy and laugh that radiates to everyone around him. Nick is someone who will always have your back in a tough situation. Nick needs our help now,” reads the fundraiser.

Started on Saturday (Nov. 12), it has already raised more than $135,000 of its $200,000 goal as of publication.

READ ALSO: Ex-nurse donates $3.8M for health unit in Downtown Eastside where she worked in 1950s

@janeskrypnek

jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiafundraiserrugbySports