Pixabay

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

A man who whipped his six-year-old son with a charging chord for eating his toast too slowly has been given a conditional discharge, radio station CKLW reported Wednesday.

In sentencing the man from Windsor, Ont., to three years of probation, Ontario court Judge Sharman Bondy said corporal punishment was no answer to loving parenting.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his child’s identity, had pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon for the incident that left the boy with welts on his body.

School authorities discovered the welts in December 2015, and the boy’s father later admitted to hitting him with a USB charging chord.

Bondy cited the first-time offender’s remorse, guilty plea and efforts at rehabilitation, which include taking anger management and parenting courses. The upshot, Brown said, was that jail time was not warranted in this case.

The boy’s mother described the father as having a loving and good relationship with his son.

“We are pretty positive that he is moving in the direction of completing his probation and he will complete it properly,” his lawyer, Patricia Brown, told CKLW. “The conviction will not register — he receives a discharge — if he successfully completes probation.”

Brown said the family was relieved these “significant dramatic circumstances” had now been dealt with.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers
Next story
Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

Just Posted

Feline reunion a decade in the making

Langley Animal Protection Society staff were overjoyed to reunite a cat and owner after 10 years.

Two incidents of ‘sexual touching’ reported at UFV

Police ask for help to identify suspect in assaults at Abbotsford campus

Thefts force shutdown of Maple Discovery Gardens in Langley

Nonprofit community garden suffered $15,000 in losses over three months

WATCH: Elderly Langley man airlifted after Aldergrove crash

A collision in the 6200-block of 256th Street Wednesday morning send a lone driver to hospital.

Giants feed off home crowd

A packed house at the Langley Events Centre played a big role in Vancouver’s game three victory

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

Most Read