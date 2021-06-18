The Montreal Police logo is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Some Quebec politicians are calling for an investigation after a video was released that appears to show a Montreal police officer with his leg on a young Black man’s neck during an arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Probe called for after video appearing to show Montreal officer’s knee on Black youth’s neck

Politicians call for investigation after clip evokes memories of George Floyd incident

Some Quebec politicians are calling for an investigation after a video was released that appears to show a Montreal police officer with his knee on a Black youth’s neck during an arrest.

The minute-and-a-half long video posted online has garnered outrage from social media users, some of whom have said the images evoke memories of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last year after a white police officer pressed and held a knee on his neck.

The video shows two police kneeling over a young Black male who is lying on the ground in front of a bus stop, with one officer placing his knees on the person’s neck and shoulders.

Quebec Premier François Legault said today that he was troubled by a photo of the arrest, and that his government will follow up with Montreal police to see how similar incidents can be avoided in the future.

The office of Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante described the images as “worrying” and said a police analysis was underway to clarify the circumstances surrounding the video.

The video does not show the events leading up to the arrest, but several media outlets have cited police as saying it took place last week after officers were called to intervene at a fight outside a high school involving more than a dozen young people.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: George Floyd's death was 'wake-up call' about systemic racism: Trudeau

RELATED: MPs' study of systemic racism in policing concludes RCMP needs new model

