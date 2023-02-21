Members of Tseshaht First Nation gather in Maht Mahs gym during the Doing it for our Ancestors announcement on Feb. 21, 2023. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Probe into former Alberni residential school resets the death toll at 67

The team carrying out the sad task of recalculating the death toll at Port Alberni’s former residential school says at least 67 children died while attending.

The ?uu?atumin yaqckwiimitqin (Doing it for our Ancestors) team revealed the number — up from the 29 recorded in the official National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation memorial registry — during a press conference on the Alberni Indian Residential School site during the early afternoon of Feb. 21.

“We will never know the exact number of children who did not make it home, however, we are committed as a Nation to uncover the truth of what happened at AIRS,” Elected Chief Councillor Wahmeesh (Ken Watts) of the Tseshaht First Nation said at the gathering.

Roughly 10 percent of the 100 hectares of land to be surveyed has been scanned.

The findings were released to survivors and family members at a private gathering earlier in the day, then released publicly and to media during the gathering on Tseshaht territory.

The only way the nation can know for sure about the suspected graves found through scanning is to excavate and exhume these areas, Watts said, which isn’t part of the first phase of the project.

“However, the Nation is committed to providing families the information we have from our research in the months to come,” he said.

“Our hearts have been broken for a long time. It is only through truth that our hearts can begin to heal. For survivors and our people, I hope that your hearts and spirits can rest easier with the news from today.”

Anyone needing support may call the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free at 1-800-721-0066 or 24-hour crisis line at 1-866-925-4419.

RELATED: Tseshaht First Nation to release ground scanning results for former residential school

RELATED: Feds’ hiring of international group to advise on unmarked graves called ‘misstep’

IndigenousPORT ALBERNIresidential schools

 

Tseshaht First Nation dancers perform during the Doing it for our Ancestors announcement on Feb. 21, 2023. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Members of Tseshaht First Nation gather at Maht Mahs gym before the Doing it for our Ancestors ground scanning announcement on Feb. 21, 2023 near Port Alberni, B.C. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)

Tseshaht First Nation members lay down stuffed teddy bears in a canoe to represent the 67 children who died while students at Alberni Indian Residential School. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Tseshaht First Nation elected Chief Councillor Wahmeesh (Ken Watts) speaks during the Doing it for our Ancestors announcement on Feb. 21, 2023. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

