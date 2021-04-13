Kao Macaulay has been charged in relation to a home break-in on March 30 in Abbotsford in which five kittens were stolen. (Facebook photo)

Kao Macaulay has been charged in relation to a home break-in on March 30 in Abbotsford in which five kittens were stolen. (Facebook photo)

‘Prolific offender’ charged with theft of 5 newborn kittens in Abbotsford

Kao Macaulay, 23, is accused of breaking into home on March 30

A former Chilliwack man has been arrested and charged in relation to the theft of five newborn kittens in Abbotsford on March 30.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) announced Tuesday (April 13) that Kao Macaulay, 23, was arrested on Friday (April 9).

He has now been charged with break-and-enter in relation to the kitten theft.

Macaulay has also been charged with theft under $5,000, mischief, and breach of probation related to a theft-from-auto incident on the day of his arrest in the McCallum area of Abbotsford.

Local resident Janet West reported on March 30 that five 10-day-old kittens had been stolen early that morning during a break-in at her home near Mill Lake while she, her daughter and her son were sleeping.

Several other items were also taken, including computers, clothes, shoes, passports and an Apple TV.

It was believed that the kittens were stolen so that they could be sold online or in public.

Police released surveillance video of the thief later that day.

One of the kittens was taken to the SPCA the following afternoon by a man who arrived in a cab. Shortly after, police located the other four and returned them to the family.

RELATED: Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

RELATED: Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Macaulay currently remains in custody and is due back in court on April 19.

According to the provincial court database, he has several prior convictions for offences such as possession of stolen property, possession of an unauthorized firearm, uttering threats, domestic assault, possession of a break-in instrument, robbery, break-and-enter, and breaching his conditions.

Macaulay also has a theft-under-$5,000 charge from December 2020 in Mission that is still before the courts.

Most of his offences occurred in Chilliwack. His Facebook page indicates that he attended Sardis Secondary School and has been living in Abbotsford since May 2020.

According to previous media reports, in March 2019, Macaulay was charged in Nova Scotia – where his brother was living – with possession for the purpose of trafficking in hydromorphone (an opioid used to treat severe pain). His brother was also charged, and Macaulay was sent back to B.C.

The following month, when he was living in Chilliwack, Macaulay was named one of B.C.’s top 10 auto-crime offenders of the year by the police Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team. Police described him as a “prolific offender.”

RELATED: Young Chilliwack man makes B.C.’s Top 10 auto crime offender list


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimePolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Police released this photo, as well as video, of the suspect in the theft of five kittens at an Abbotsford home on March 30.

Police released this photo, as well as video, of the suspect in the theft of five kittens at an Abbotsford home on March 30.

Previous story
Judge to rule on final witness in Langley child murder trial
Next story
Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

Just Posted

Firefighters entered a property on 208th Street to fight a fire on Tuesday, April 13. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fire closes 208th Street north of 72nd Avenue in Willoughby

Firefighters were on scene Tuesday afternoon

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Judge to rule on final witness in Langley child murder trial

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis has lasted far longer than expected

Basmodi protest on Saturday, April 10 at Aldergrove Community Secondary School. (Special to The Star)
‘Basmodi Wave’ protesters in support of Indian farmers demonstrate at Aldergrove school

200 pairs of shoes were on display, one for every protester killed in India

Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, stands outside the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The rec. centre has been set up as a mass vaccination site by Fraser Health and the Association has decided to cancel the rodeo in order to offer the fairgrounds for public parking. (Submitted)
Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled

Fairgrounds to be used as public parking for mass vaccination site at Cloverdale Rec. Centre

10th-anniversary edition of Cruise for Your Cause will benefit Aldergrove and Langley food banks. (Special to The Star)
Three Langley-area food banks to be visited by convoy delivering donations

10th anniversary edition of Cruise for Your Cause happening Saturday, April 24

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

Protesters occupied a road leading to Fairy Creek Watershed near Port Renfrew. (Submitted photo)
B.C. First Nation says logging activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

Vancouver Island’s Pacheedaht concerned about increasing polarization over forestry activities

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Of 46 arrests made between March 16 and 19 at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, 27 suspected shoplifters are now facing charges. (Twitter/Burnaby RCMP)
RCMP arrest 46 people in 4 days during Metrotown shoplifting crackdown

A total of $4,800 of stolen property was recovered and returned to businesses inside the mall

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kao Macaulay has been charged in relation to a home break-in on March 30 in Abbotsford in which five kittens were stolen. (Facebook photo)
‘Prolific offender’ charged with theft of 5 newborn kittens in Abbotsford

Kao Macaulay, 23, is accused of breaking into home on March 30

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions (Screen shot)
Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

More than 23,000 people in B.C. are receiving medication to treat opioid addiction

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Defence counsel for the accused entered two not guilty pleas by phone to Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12. File photo
B.C. seafood company owner fined $25K for eating receipt, obstructing DFO inspection

Richmond company Tenshi Seafood is facing $75,000 in fines as decided March 4 by a provincial court judge

Most Read