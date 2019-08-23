Langley RCMP’s hunt for wanted thief ends in tasing at Aldergrove store

Prolific Offender Supression Team officers arrested the man, who had been evading police for weeks

Combined police efforts wrangled a man wanted for theft into custody at an Aldergrove shopping center in broad daylight on Friday.

Langley RCMP’s Prolific Offender Supression Team (POST) descended upon the Aldergrove Village Shopping Centre just after 5 p.m., in hunt of a man who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

“He’d been giving us the slip for awhile so we followed his girlfriend and sure enough,” the man jumped into her car and they headed to the store together, POST Cpl. Paul Symons told the Aldergrove Star.

They couple ended up in the aisles of Shoppers Drug Mart where the chase – for POST officers – began.

A store employee (who wishes to remain unnamed) mentioned hearing a loud buzzing noise.

“I was like ‘I’m gonna die’,” the employee remarked about the sound of what was a taser, used by a POST officer in order to successfully restrain the suspect.

“We’d been looking for him for a couple of weeks,” Symons explained.

Store customers whispered in disbelief after seeing the man hauled out in handcuffs and put up against a car. Blood was visible from the top of his forehead.

RELATED: RCMP exucute drug raids in Downtown Aldergrove

POST officers booked the man in regards to one charge in specific, theft of under $500.

“They can’t hide in Aldergrove,” Symons assured.

The store’s assistant manager, who was on shift at the time of the chase declined to comment on the matter, as per company protocol.

 

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

