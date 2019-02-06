Prominent B.C. realtor’s child porn trial starts in BC Supreme Court

Ian Robert Meissner faces four counts including accessing and possession child pornography

The nuances of basic computer usage and internet technology were being pored over in a B.C. Supreme Court room in Chilliwack this week during the child pornography trial of a prominent local realtor.

Ian Robert Meissner is charged with one count each of possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography from July 2010, one count each of possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography from August 2012, and one count of importing or distributing child pornography from February 2014.

A past director of the Chilliwack Arts Council and past president of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board, Meissner assumed the role of president of the Rotary Club of Chilliwack in late June 2016, but stepped down after the charges were made public.

On day one of the trial on Feb. 4, Crown counsel Dorothy Tsui explained that the charges stemmed from a report by Google about an upload of child pornography via its now defunct photo service Picasa.

“From there what occurred was that officers conducted an investigation into the IP addresses with the upload and these IP addresses [came] back to Mr. Meissner’s place of employment and his residence,” Tsui explained in opening statements.

Search warrants were obtained in 2015 and child pornographic images were found on three seized exhibits, Tsui told the court.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack realtor in trouble over child pornography charges

• READ MORE: Child porn trial for prominent Chilliwack realtor set for the fall

The report from Google about the images came through the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, with the technical part of the investigation being conducted by the RCMP’s Integrated Technological Crime Unit (ITCU).

Tsui said the Crown would call five witnesses: three local investigators involved in the execution of search warrants, a civilian member of the ITCU, and an RCMP member of the ITCU.

The search warrant was executed on Meissner’s home on Jan. 7, 2015, more than four years ago.

Day two of the trial on Feb. 4 involved testimony from Cpl. Darryl Anderson who explained links were found on Meissner’s computer to a number of sexually explicit stories involving underage girls posted to a site entitled “Alt Sex Stories Text Repository.”

Meissner’s lawyer Martin Finch began by explaining the case would be a “fairly technical” one, that involved discussing how the technology has changed over the last decade.

Finch began cross-examination of Anderson on Feb. 6 in court, asking numerous detailed questions about how child pornographic images, videos and stories are generally accessed, but also question about malware, Trojan horse viruses, and the nature of sharing collections of images on various platforms.

Finch asked questions about whether they found evidence that Meissner had been involved in chat groups about child pornography, and the answer was “no.”

The defence appears to be going in the direction of suggesting that anything accessed on websites was done so accidentally, and anything downloaded on to his computer was also done inadvertently in Meissner’s capacity as an amateur photographer.

“To your knowledge is there anything nefarious about Picasa,” Finch asked Anderson.

“No,” he responded.

“Picasa isn’t a resource that is used particularly for child pornography,” Finch asked.

“No,” Anderson explained, adding that is why it was reported by Google, because the company has a responsibility to report evidence of child pornography uploaded using its systems to a national reporting centre in the U.S.

The trial that began Monday, Feb. 4 continued Feb. 5 and 6, and was scheduled to run until Feb. 8 at least.

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bomb squad called out for false alarm in Langley City
Next story
‘Canada’s newest iconic landmark’ proposed to spiral skyward in Squamish

Just Posted

Bomb squad called out for false alarm in Langley City

The Explosives Disposal Unit checked out what turned out to be a battery in a box.

Langley organ donor contributes to province’s 2018 transplant record

Langley’s Reema Garcha donated her kidney to her sister Binn Johal last year.

Lepines and other Langley athletes curl their way into seniors, masters

Craig and Karen Lepine will travel to various parts of the province in the next month to compete.

B.C.’s south coast to be hit with snow, ‘bitterly cold’ windchill: forecast

Environment Canada is forecasting snowfall Thursday, followed by icy cold wind

VIDEO: Cougars again taken down by Vancouver Giants

G-Men kick off a three-game road trip Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Prince George.

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

Prominent B.C. realtor’s child porn trial starts in BC Supreme Court

Ian Robert Meissner faces four counts including accessing and possession child pornography

UPDATE: New crack discovered above rockslide leaves B.C. highway closed

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Section of White Rock promenade to open tomorrow

More than 500 tons of debris removed from beach west of white rock

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

Man’s body found in suspected drug lab in Richmond: RCMP

Police said foul play is not suspected, and that there is no immediate threat to public safety

Most Read