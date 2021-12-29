Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)

Prominent Kelowna anti-lockdown protester faces assault charges

David Lindsay faces two counts of assault related to an incident on August 19

One of the Okanagan’s most notable anti-lockdown protest organizers David Lindsay is facing two counts of assault.

The charges relate to an incident on Aug. 19, 2021, where Lindsay allegedly assaulted a Paladin Security guard and an Interior Health manager. Lindsay is due in court on Dec. 31, and again on Feb. 17, 2022.

Lindsay is no stranger to the courts. He has appeared in the Kelowna Law Courts 30 times since 2005. He was declared a vexatious litigant in 2006 and has argued several strange cases, including that he is not a “person” under the Income Tax Act and should not have to file income tax returns. Speaking to Global News in 2010, Lindsay said he had appeared in court “over 300 times”.

As for his COVID-19 protests, Lindsay has been handed multiple fines worth several thousand dollars by the Kelowna RCMP. The protests often targetted Interior Health facilities and schools. He also organizes weekly protests at Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

READ MORE: RCMP fine organizer of Kelowna anti-restriction protest

READ MORE: ‘End the lock-down’ protesters hit the streets in Penticton

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

assaultCOVID-19Kelowna

Previous story
2 Canadian Pacific train derailments being cleaned up in Alberta and Saskatchewan
Next story
COVID outbreaks hit seniors homes in Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack

Just Posted

Undated Google Maps image of Fort Langley Seniors Community at 8838 Glover Road. The seniors home is one of three locations in the Fraser Valley seeing COVID outbreaks as of Wednesday, Dec. 29. (Google Maps)
COVID outbreaks hit seniors homes in Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack

One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)
One injured in truck collision with freight train in Glen Valley

Langley Vineyard Church Pastor Leith White, the designated community representative at the temporary extreme weather shelter, said it was the first time one has been open 24 hours a day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: How Langley coped with record low temperatures

On New Year’s Day in 2021 about 30 people braved the chilly water in Fort Langley for the annual unofficial polar bear plunge. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Polar Bear Swim cancelled two-times in a row