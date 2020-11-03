THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Property sales hit an all-time record for October, says Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

High demand creates 4th month in a row of ‘record-breaking or near-record activity’

October was a record-breaking month for sales, according to the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

“Ongoing demand for Fraser Valley real estate saw overall sales reach the highest point for the month of October in the Board’s history,” says a Nov. 3 news release from the board. “This is the fourth consecutive month of record-breaking or near-record activity for sales and new listings in the region.”

A total of 2,370 sales were made through the board’s listing service, an increase of 48.9 per cent since last year and a 6.2 per cent increase from September.

While the 3,081 new listings were not as high as September’s numbers, they still reached levels not seen in October for over a decade and were the fourth highest of all time. October’s listings saw an increase of 29.3 per cent over last year.

“The situation is unprecedented. We are in the middle of a pandemic and in many of our communities we are seeing a strong seller’s market for townhomes and single-family homes priced correctly,” said Chris Shields, president of the board. “For example, in Langley, our current supply of detached homes would sell in 1.4 months if no new listings became available. And for Mission townhomes, we have zero months of inventory.

“If you’re thinking of buying or selling, seek expert advice because every neighbourhood and property type is unique.”

At the end of the October, there were 6,872 active listings, a decrease of 6.8 per cent compared to September, 7.1 per cent less than last year and 11.9 per cent under the 10-year average for the month.

The average time it took to sell an apartment was 36 days, for townhomes it was 27 days and 30 days for single-family detached homes.

  • The benchmark price for a single-family detached home in the Fraser Valley increased 1.4 per cent from September to $1,046,900 – and increased 9.9 per cent compared to October 2019.
  • The benchmark price for a townhome increased 0.3 per cent from September to $569,200 – and increased 5.0 per cent compared to October 2019.
  • The benchmark price for apartments and condos decreased by 0.5 per cent from September to $434,600 – and increased 4.2 per cent compared to October 2019.

RELATED: Sellers’ market: Housing prices continue to rise in Abbotsford and Mission

RELATED: It was a hot August for home sales and new listings in Fraser Valley

Fraser ValleyReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local man finds daughter dead in Langley from drug overdose
Next story
VIDEO: Halloween night fire in Aldergrove

Just Posted

Cozy Covers
Fraser Valley charity hopes to raise $40K for 16 organizations

Cozy Covers supporting groups in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Langley

Jacob Evans and Ethan Tivy, along with other classmates at Langley Secondary School, held a car wash fundraiser on the weekend of Oct. 24 and 25 to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. (Erin Florko/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Langley students raise $1,100 for cause ‘dear to their hearts’

Car wash fundraiser at Langley Secondary benefited Cystic Fibrosis Canada

When veteran Richard Jolly, who fought in the battle of Medak Pocket in 1993, has a bad dream, his dog Daisy will snuggle up to offer comfort. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Haunted by the ghosts of the Medak Pocket: a Langley veteran remembers

Richard Jolly took part one of the most severe battles Canadian troops fought since the Korean War

The Bergmann duo perform Langley Community Music School’s opening Concerts Café Classico series. (Black Press Media files)
Back on the Bench with the Bergmanns opens Concerts Cafe Classico

Live music is returning to the Langley Community Music School stage with COVID restrictions in place

Trevor Watson drew the illustrations for Inga Kruse’s book Lou and the Whale of a Crime. (Inga Kruse/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Langley author sets new children’s crime caper in Squamish, B.C.

Inga Kruse self-published Lou and the Whale of a Crime, now available on Amazon

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

Woman at the top of the sailboat mast in the marina at Nico Wynd Estates in South Surrey on Monday, Nov. 2. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Woman stuck at top of sailboat mast in Surrey rescued after two-hour ordeal

‘Challenging’ rescue ended without injury: assistant fire chief

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Property sales hit an all-time record for October, says Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

High demand creates 4th month in a row of ‘record-breaking or near-record activity’

Most Read