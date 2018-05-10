Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer responds to a question during a news conference in Montreal on April 19, 2018. The parliamentary budget office released a report this morning saying Bill C-394, which would bring in a tax credit for those on parental leave, would result in foregone revenues of $607.6 million in 2018-19. PAUL CHIASSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Proposed Conservative parental tax credit would cost $600M or higher: PBO

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s proposed tax credit for parents would cost the federal government over $600 million dollars in lost revenues in the first year

A new report by the parliamentary budget watchdog says Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s proposed tax credit for parents would cost federal coffers more than $600 million in the first year — and possibly even more.

The parliamentary budget office released a report this morning saying if passed, Bill C-394 — which includes a tax credit for those on parental leave — would mean foregone revenues of $607.6 million in 2018-19.

Because not all families would be able to claim the total amount in the first year, an additional $261 million in costs would likely be added in future years.

In its 2018 budget, the Trudeau government announced changes to provide additional weeks of parental leave for families with both parents taking time off to care for a newborn.

The PBO estimates Scheer’s proposed measure would increase the cost of the Liberal government’s benefit by an additional $24.1 million.

Scheer tabled his private member’s bill last month, promoting it as a way to help new parents offset any taxes owing on their maternity and parental leave.

Related: Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

Related: Andrew Scheer in the Shuswap

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scientist wants risks of kids’ cancer drugs tested across the country
Next story
Three new attempted murder charges for man accused in Toronto van attack

Just Posted

Female passenger dies after van hits tree in Abbotsford

Collision occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Bradner Road

Langley donors putting the ‘right tools’ in the hands of care providers

Langley hospital received a major infusion of cash for equipment needed in all areas of care.

Langley has fun giving at hospital gala

The fun components of this year’s Denim & Diamonds gala brought in more than $230,000 Saturday.

More news about Langley’s ER is coming May 28

A $30-million expansion plan is still in the works.

Langley family so grateful for care Zakariah received

Lori kissed her six-year-old son goodnight in a hospital bed, reassuring him he’d be better soon.

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

5 to start your day

A child falls from a Langley apartment building, the Canucks anthem singer runs for office and more

Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Well-known for singing O’Canada, Mark Donnelly announces quest for South Surrey-White Rock candidacy

Luxury buyers in Greater Vancouver stray from houses, aim for condos: report

Prices for condos are expected to continue to rise

Three new attempted murder charges for man accused in Toronto van attack

The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack in Toronto last month appeared in court today

Trudeau regrets Trump decision to pull out of Iran nuclear agreement

“We know that standing firmly in support of the JPCOA with our NATO allies and others is extremely important,” Trudeau said.

Trump gives freed Americans flag-waving, wee-hours welcome

President Donald Trump met with three freed Americans detained in North Korea for over a year

Scientist wants risks of kids’ cancer drugs tested across the country

Scientist wants genetic test across Canada to gauge risks of kids’ cancer drugs

Proposed Conservative parental tax credit would cost $600M or higher: PBO

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s proposed tax credit for parents would cost the federal government over $600 million dollars in lost revenues in the first year

Most Read