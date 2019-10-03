Prosecutor urges judge to find ex-hostage Joshua Boyle guilty of assaulting wife

Crown says Joshua Boyle guilty of assaulting his wife Caitlan Coleman

A Crown attorney is urging a judge to find former hostage Joshua Boyle guilty of assaulting his wife Caitlan Coleman, saying he used a calculated mixture of kindness and cruelty to ensnare her in an emotional web.

Prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham told Ontario court Judge Peter Doody today that Coleman’s credible evidence against Boyle is bolstered by other witness testimony and documentation that paints him as a controlling, dominant husband who instilled fear.

Boyle, 36, has pleaded not guilty to offences against Coleman including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement in the period of October to December 2017.

READ MORE: Ex-hostage Boyle’s testimony at assault trial was evasive, self-serving

The incidents are alleged to have taken place in Ottawa after he and Coleman returned to Canada following five years as overseas captives of Taliban-linked extremists.

Coleman has testified that Boyle created a list of demands that included an edict she make him ejaculate twice a day, seven days a week, or face “chastising,” his word for spanking.

Boyle has denied making such an order, but Cunningham says the list is “akin to a smoking gun” in the case.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey recycling depot bans woman’s mobility scooter from entry
Next story
Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck on dark and rainy night in Abbotsford awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

New Trinity Western president welcomed through inauguration ceremony

Dr. Mark Husbands appointed fifth president and vice-chancellor of TWU

Langley woman’s Girls Fly Too! event returns to Abbotsford Airport

Event includes free flights for girls, as well as displays and hands-on activities

Tesla and SUV drivers likely saw Surrey shooting suspect

Mounties are anxious to speak to specific witnesses to Saturday’s brazen shooting in Clayton Heights

VIDEO: Svein Tuft’s last race

Langley cycling champion, winner of 13 Canadian titles, finally retires

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

More than 4,200 names on Surrey man’s petition to end hospital parking fees

Hee falls short of 5,000-signature goal, but feels it’s enough

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

Livestock found dead with missing genitals under investigation in northern B.C.

Fort St. John RCMP responded to reports of first a bull, then a horse, found dead

Surrey recycling depot bans woman’s mobility scooter from entry

‘It’s important for everyone in a wheelchair or scooter,’ Philippa Powers says of blocked access

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Vancouver becomes first B.C. city to approve its own ride-hailing regulations

Pick-up and drop-off charges set at 30 cents, as well as annual fees determined

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Most Read