A group of protesters have block a ship carrying pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from docking in the Port of Vancouver, WA, on Nov.5, 2019.(Portland Rising Tide/Facebook)

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

A number of protesters across the border locked themselves to a dock at the Port of Vancouver in Washington Tuesday morning in order to stop a shipment of pipeline for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from getting to B.C.

According to the Portland Rising Tide, five protesters climbed onto the dock, supported by dozens of kayakers and other boats.

“This is not just a Canadian problem, but an American problem, too,” Cedar George-Parker, a Tsleil-Waututh Nation member, said in a news release. “We need people in the U.S. to stand in solidarity and take action to stop this pipeline. The border will not divide us.”

Video posted by the activists at about 10:30 a.m. showed local police officers attempting to detain those on the dock.

This is the third protest targeting the port since September when activists learned pipe materials were being imported by ship to Washington before being transported by rail to B.C.

The expansion project was approved for a second time in June, after the Federal Court of Appeal tore up the original approval last year due to insufficient environmental review and inadequate Indigenous consultations.

Tuesday’s protests come as Saskatchewan was granted leave to intervene in support of the federal government in B.C.’s appeal of the pipeline.

Black Press Media has reached out to the port authority for more details.

More to come.

