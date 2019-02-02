PROTIP: Don’t tailgate the police

It goes without saying that you shouldn’t tailgate the cop ahead of you.
But one new driver was given three reasons not to tailgate anyone – or drive erratically in any way, for that matter – yesterday.
“If a car in front of you is going the speed limit & you want to go faster, don’t tailgate & then try to pass on a double solid line,” wrote Cst. Rob Hryhorczuk in a tweet yesterday.
“If unsuccessful don’t then drive into the side of it.”
Sage advice – particularly when that vehicle in front happens to be an unmarked police car.
In a follow-up tweet Saturday morning, Hryhorczuk clarified the N driver did not crash into his car, but that of a traffic enforcement officer “who issued 3 pieces of paper to the driver.”
“The driver thought it was funny, hopefully it was just a nervous reaction to meeting the police for the first time.”
