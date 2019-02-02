PROTIP: Don’t tailgate the police

In fact, don’t tailgate anyone – they just might turn out to be an officer

It goes without saying that you shouldn’t tailgate the cop ahead of you.

But one new driver was given three reasons not to tailgate anyone – or drive erratically in any way, for that matter – yesterday.

“If a car in front of you is going the speed limit & you want to go faster, don’t tailgate & then try to pass on a double solid line,” wrote Cst. Rob Hryhorczuk in a tweet yesterday.

“If unsuccessful don’t then drive into the side of it.”

Sage advice – particularly when that vehicle in front happens to be an unmarked police car.

In a follow-up tweet Saturday morning, Hryhorczuk clarified the N driver did not crash into his car, but that of a traffic enforcement officer “who issued 3 pieces of paper to the driver.”

“The driver thought it was funny, hopefully it was just a nervous reaction to meeting the police for the first time.”

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hong Kong police destroy WWI grenade found in potatoes
Next story
Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Just Posted

Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

Cupcake Day comes with sweet kisses from Langley puppies

The LAPS shelter is hosting a “Puppy Kissing Booth” to raise funds on Feb. 25.

Aldergrove librarian creates Anti-Valentine’s day wall

Katie Canes created the display in hopes of cultivating students’ desire to read more.

VIDEO: Langley senior celebrates centennial birthday

Elizabeth Viens said there’s no trick to living a long life; it “just happened.”

Still dancing at 95

Ninety-five year old Dorothy Peterson danced at her birthday bash at the Old Age Pensioners hall.

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber production expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

PROTIP: Don’t tailgate the police

In fact, don’t tailgate anyone – they just might turn out to be an officer

Man dead in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

There were no major injuries reported in the incident near Vernon

Most Read