Province aims to seize gold, cash after cannabis raids at Langley homes

The province is trying to seize gold and cash, including thousands of Euros, found when Langley Mounties raided two local homes that were allegedly involved in unlicensed cannabis production and sale.

Court documents filed last week in B.C. Supreme Court show that the Director of Civil Forfeiture is seeking to seize two one-ounce gold bars, several thousand dollars in Canadian currency, and 69,370 Euros (approximately $107,000 in Canadian currency) that were found at a Langley home.

The investigation began with suspicions of drug trafficking out of a home in the 5800 block of 243rd Street, according to the statement of claim filed with the Victoria courthouse.

Police determined a man named Ljubomir Janjanin was associated with the home, and also with another individual who lived in the 26600 block of 58th Avenue in Aldergrove.

Police alleged that Janjanin and another person were using the 243rd Street home to illegally distribute cannabis, and the 58th Avenue home to store and package it.

On Sept. 1, armed with search warrants, RCMP descended on both homes and searched them and a pair of vehicles, including a Mercedes Metris, belonging to Janjanin.

At the 58th Avenue home they found more than 12 pounds of cannabis, 303 20-gram vials of cannabis resin, drug transaction records known as “score sheets,” and multiple cellphones.

At 243rd Street, officers found body armour and ammo, more cannabis in capsules, along with a few cannabis gummies and cookies, a collapsible baton, and a stun baton.

The police also raided Janjanin’s home in North Vancouver, where they found more cellphones and laptops, along with $5,450 in Canadian cash, the European money, and the two gold bars.

“The RCMP determined the 58th Avenue residence was in the process of being converted to produce illicit cannabis,” says the government’s statement of claim. The RCMP found there was no license to grow cannabis at that property.

The government wants to seize the cash and gold, saying they are the profits of criminal activity.

The money arose from distribution of cannabis and failure to declare taxable income, the Director of Civil Forfeiture claims.

“If the gold bars, or proceeds from the sale of the gold bars and/or the money are released to Mr. Janjanin, they will likely be used for the unlawful activity,” the statement of claim said.

Janjanin has not yet filed a response to the attempted seizure of the cash and gold.

None of the allegations in the Director of Civil Forfeiture’s claim has been proven in court.

Janjanin has faced no criminal charges related to the raids, and the Court Services Online system only shows traffic tickets and bylaw infractions in his past.

