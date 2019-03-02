Over the next six weeks, people are encouraged to share ideas online about ways to make active transportation options more convenient and easier to use - including bike lanes, walking paths and connections to transit. (File photo)

Province asks for public input to make communities more walkable, bike friendly

Comments accepted online until April 15

The province is asking British Columbians to share their ideas about how to make walking, cycling and other forms of active transportation safer and easier in B.C. communities.

“We know that people are looking for ways to get around without having to use their cars,” said Claire Trevena, minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We’re keen to hear what people think about building better, safer and smarter active transportation networks that work for people of all ages and abilities.”

Improving access to active transportation encourages people to get out of their cars, resulting in improved health, relief of congestion and reduction of pollution.

The Active Transportation Strategy is part of the provincial government’s CleanBC plan, launched last year to transition to more clean and renewable energy for transportation, home heating and fueling industry.

The plan centres on cutting fossil fuel use by 20 per cent and boosting green energy use by 60 per cent by 2050.

“CleanBC initiatives like this will make cleaner transportation options more convenient, available and affordable for people, so we can all be part of creating a stronger, healthier province,” said Trevena.

Over the next six weeks, people are encouraged to share ideas online about ways to make active transportation options more convenient and easier to use – including bike lanes, walking paths and connections to transit.

Conversations with local planners and Indigenous communities will also be held throughout the province, led by Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End, and staff from the Ministry of Transportation.

“I’m excited to hear and share great ideas from across B.C. so we can better connect the places where we live, work, learn and play with infrastructure that supports active transportation, and support changes to make getting around safer for all,” said Chandra Herbert, who will advise the minister on active transportation issues.

Comments are being accepted until 4 p.m. on April 15, at: engage.gov.bc.ca/activetransportation.

