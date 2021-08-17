Province funds Langley Township homelessness programs

Langley Township is receiving $2.5 million in provincial and federal funding as part of a boost to local services that includes helping to tackle the challenge of homelessness during a pandemic.

“The impacts of homelessness have only increased due to the pandemic, and vulnerable members of our communities are going to continue to need extra support as we look to recover from COVID-19,” said Langley MLA Megan Dykeman.

The funding will go towards strengthening community services related to homelessness, for issues that have arisen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dykeman said.

The funding is part of a $76 million program called Strengthening Communities, which announced funding for 48 municipal and Indigenous governments this month.

The program is part of the Safe Restart Agreement, which poured millions of dollars into municipal coffers that had been hit hard by a combination of increasing costs and reduced revenues during the pandemic.

Municipal governments were forced to reorganize their work forces, lay off many part time staff, and close ice rinks, gyms, public pools, and other facilities. While they still had to bear the costs of maintaining those buildings, they didn’t get any user revenue from hockey teams or swim clubs.

Homelessness has continued to be an issue through the pandemic, as shelters had even greater constraints on space due to the need for physical distancing.

