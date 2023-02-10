FILE – B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Sunday, February 5, 2023. The City of Vancouver has announced $2.8 million in funding for Vancouver Coastal Health to bolster mental health outreach teams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Province pledges one-time grants totalling $1B for B.C. cities, regional districts

Premier David Eby announced the funding Friday morning in Surrey

The spending splurge of B.C.’s New Democratic government continues.

Premier David Eby announced Friday morning (Feb. 10) in Surrey that his government would distribute grants worth $1 billion to municipalities and regional districts by the end of March 2023.

Communities will be able to use the grants to build affordable housing infrastructure and amenities to prepare for future growth and build the amenities needed to support new home construction.

“Cities need more resources than what are available,” Eby said.

B.C. faces an infrastructure need now because of decisions made by past governments, he added.

“Every B.C. community should be place where you can build a good life.”

RELATED: B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

More to come.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Provincial Government

