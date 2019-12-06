On June 23, 2016, a fire in a garage-style building led police to what was allegedly a clandestine drug lab. (Langley Advance Times files)

Province wants to seize Langley property connected to drug lab

The Office of Civil Forfeiture is targeting a property on Fraser Highway

The B.C. government has gone to court to seize a Langley property allegedly used as a clandestine drug lab.

On June 23, 2016, firefighters rushed to a building in the 23000 block of Fraser Highway where smoke was billowing from a building near the roadway.

Firefighters said they had found a marijuana grow operation inside – the site was registered for a 30-plant medical grow license – and a number of butane cylinders.

Now a lawsuit from the B.C. Office of Civil Forfeiture suggests there was a clandestine lab for making butane honey/hash oil at the site.

Langley RCMP returned the day after the fire with a search warrant, and found 2,678 grams of butane honey oil, 4,650 millilitres of cannabis weed oil in pre-filled package syringes, 505 grams of marijuana resin known as “shatter”, and 41 kilograms of marijuana, 10 100-pound butane canisters, and five 50-pound canisters of carbon dioxide, as well as sales orders for the CO2 in the name of the property’s owner.

“The real property has been the source of ongoing unlawful activity, including offences involving property, fraud, theft, violence, and controlled substances,” says the government’s statement of claim.

The statement of claim also alleges that the site was used for drug production and trafficking, laundering the proceeds of crime, and tax evasion.

“Some of the funds used to acquire and/or maintain the real property were proceeds of the unlawful activity and/or tax evasion in breach of the Income Trust Act,” the lawsuit says.

The land is owned by a numbered company, 0671262 B.C., of which Milan “Mike” Pocuca is the “sole director, officer, and controlling mind” according to the statement of claim.

None of the allegations in the statement of claim have been proven in court.

There appear to have been no criminal charges against Pocuca as a result of the police investigation.

The province included not only the company and Pocuca in the civil forfeiture suit, but three of four mortgage holders on the land. The fourth mortgage holder, the Bank of Montreal, did not know of the unlawful activity, says the Office of Civil Forfeiture.

A.D. Logging Lt., Donna Lynn Ayres, and Greyfriars Mortgage were all included in the forfeiture proceedings.

Ayres has filed a notice saying she is an uninvolved interest holder in the property. A.D. Logging’s response says it has not participated in any unlawful activity and if there was any at the site, the logging firm “had no knowledge of those purposes.”

The building on the site was once located further to the east, in the 23600 block of Fraser Highway, where it was part of a two-building nightclub and restaurant, connected by a breezeway, known as the Horseman Roadhouse.

The main building of the Horseman burned to the ground shortly after a New Year’s Eve party concluded on the morning of Jan. 1, 2003. The fire was considered suspicious in nature.

The surviving building was later moved to its present location and renovated into what appeared to be a large detached garage.

According to the most recent BC Assessment, the six-acre property is worth about $1.8 million and, in addition to the garage, has a five-bedroom, three bathroom house.

Previous story
Three arrested from Abbotsford police investigation into string of commercial break-ins

Just Posted

Three arrested from Abbotsford police investigation into string of commercial break-ins

Warrants carried out at Abbotsford and Aldergrove homes by emergency response units

Langley youth: school district hosts interagency forum to help kids

Key issues included substance use, disconnected youth, social media, and creating an ethic of care

PHOTOS: Langley councillor provides inside look of Aldergrove’s Alder Inn

Bedbugs and other marks of disrepair lead Eric Woodward to argue against its preservation

Dozen impaired drivers caught on first weekend of Langley RCMP CounterAttack

Police also rounded up speeders and unlicensed drivers

VIDEO: Giants fall 3-1 to Victoria in mid-week Island game

The major junior hockey team is back at home in Langley for a toy drive and Santa singalong Friday

VIDEO: MPs reflect on anti-feminist violence on 30th anniversary of Montreal massacre

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at Ecole polytechnique on the evening of Dec. 6, 1989

B.C. Transit scores 28 used fareboxes on eBay, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Chilliwack mom gives back to neonatal unit with Christmas stocking drive

Ashley Durance is paying it forward to other families and their babies following daughter’s NICU stay

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

Most Read