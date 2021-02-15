Some students at Walnut Grove Secondary School took a provincial exam outside of their cohort. (Walnut Grove Secondary photo)

Provincial exam administered outside student cohorts in some Langley schools

Ministry of Education requires test be delivered in a common area, district says

Langley School District says all COVID-19 safety protocols were followed when some Grade 10 students completed provincial numeracy tests outside of their cohort.

The district confirmed Walnut Grove Secondary was one of the schools to have mixed student cohorts to administer the exam, but did not name the other schools.

“Most schools did not mix cohorts,” said Joanne Abshire, communications manager with the school district.

Approximately 400 Grade 10 students at Walnut Grove Secondary were administered the exam in the school library. The exam was delivered over a four day period in two three-hour sessions, and student groups were organized by last name.

“Our school staff followed all provincial COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of students, staff, and the school community,” said Abshire.

“Students were all wearing masks and were stationary at desks. Staff made every effort to space out workstations six-feet apart. Proper handwashing and use of sanitizer were in place. Three staff members were in the room supervising as the test was underway. Daily sanitizing and cleaning of the room was conducted,” she further elaborated.

The Grade 10 Numeracy Assessment is mandated by the Ministry of Education. The exam is a graduation requirement and focuses on “the application of mathematical concepts learned across multiple subjects from Kindergarten to Grade 10.”

The province requires students take the exam in a common room, with a device, and access to internet, Abshire said.

READ MORE: How a ‘pivot’ by R.E. Mountain Secondary School students paid off for 22 local families – and the food bank

The window to complete the exam this year was from Jan. 18 to 29.

“Each school was responsible for organizing and administering the exam and developing their own plan based on factors such as building site, number of students taking the exam, class scheduling and logistics, while following all COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” Abshire explained.

As of Saturday there were 17 schools in the district on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 school exposure list.

For more information school exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

Langley Advance Times has reached out the Ministry of Education for comment.

Some students at Walnut Grove Secondary School took a provincial exam outside of their cohort. (Walnut Grove Secondary photo)
Provincial exam administered outside student cohorts in some Langley schools

Ministry of Education requires test be delivered in a common area, district says

