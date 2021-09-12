Provincial funds to streamline Langley Township development permits

The $500,000 grant will go towards software and a new online system

Getting new construction approved in Langley Township could take more mouse clicks and fewer steps in the future, as a $500,000 provincial grant is aimed at streamlining the process.

The Township is getting $500,000 from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs via the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM).

The program will fund some changes the Township has been considering since last year.

In March 2019, a new Mayors Standing Committee began looking into ways to improve the development approval process.

Getting a new structure built in any municipality requires getting permits, and that process can take time.

With help from the SFU Urban Studies Program, the standing committee made recommendations including new resources for staff, streamlining processes, updating policies, and focusing on innovation.

The funding will help the Township act on some of the suggested improvements in the report.

New software will allow the program to go online, and applicants will be able to submit plans and payments digitally. Staff at the Township and the builders will be able to exchange information through the software.

“Introducing a digital system for development applications will streamline the process and improve the efficiencies of the development process for staff and applicants alike,” said Ramin Seifi, general manager of engineering and community development. “Finding new techniques to increase efficiency and facilitate better communication helps us move toward more innovative community planning and development work overall.”

The Township is one of 43 local governments in B.C. to receive funding through the Development Approvals Program.

READ ALSO: Two high rise apartment buildings move forward in Willoughby

ConstructionHousingLangley Township