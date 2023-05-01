Public Service Alliance of Canada National President Chris Aylward speaks during a news conference at union headquarters, Monday, April 17, 2023 in Ottawa. The clock is ticking for the government and Canada’s largest federal public-service union to reach an agreement by a deadline of 9 p.m. EDT tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Public Service Alliance of Canada National President Chris Aylward speaks during a news conference at union headquarters, Monday, April 17, 2023 in Ottawa. The clock is ticking for the government and Canada’s largest federal public-service union to reach an agreement by a deadline of 9 p.m. EDT tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers

Striking workers required to return to work at 9 a.m. today or their next scheduled shift

The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.

The national strike is now over for Treasury Board workers, who are required to return to work at 9 a.m. today or their next scheduled shift.

PSAC says strike action continues for 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers nationwide, with contract negotiations ongoing.

The union says the new contract agreement secured wage increases totalling 12.6 per cent over four years and a pensionable $2,500 one-time lump sum payment that represents an additional 3.7 per cent of salary for the average union member in Treasury Board bargaining units.

It says members will have access to additional protection when managers make arbitrary decisions about remote work and managers will have to assess remote work requests individually, not by group, and provide written responses.

Public servants hit picket lines at locations across the country beginning April 19th in what the union said was one of the biggest job actions in Canadian history.

Service disruptions loomed large during the job action, from slowdowns at the border to pauses on new employment insurance, immigration and passport applications.

Initial negotiations on a new collective agreement initially began in June 2021, and the union declared an impasse in May 2022, with both parties filing labour complaints since.

READ MORE: Trudeau says government making ‘serious offers’ to end public service strike

READ MORE: Federal public-service strike lands in middle of political battle for working class

Federal PoliticsPublic Sector Bargaining

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley worker critical of $14B for Volkswagen but none for PSAC

The Shooting Star Amusements’ storage and service space in Aldergrove and Langley are all but cleared out as the carnival hits the road for another busy season. (Shooting Star Facebook/Special to The Star)
Carnival hits the road for another season

Chris Loyer and family head down to the Fraser River to watch the sun go down from a favourite haunt just passed the Glen Valley Regional Park. He, his wife Dawn, their daughter Hayden, and son Andyn, each pack up their camping chairs about once a week and head out. “There is a great spot along the river,” Loyer explained. “It’s one of our beautiful hidden gems that’s so close to home… We love to sit and watch the sunset,” and the eagles fishing the waterway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Enjoying the sunset as a family

Grant Shephard, a 6 ft. 10 in. forward with an impressive record of scoring, has been signed to play for the Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team – part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) playing out of Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Kelowna native latest signed to play hoops for Vancouver Bandits