Ajia Richardson. (Coquitlam RCMP handout)

Psychiatric patient ‘unlawfully at large’ after failing to return to Colony Farm hospital

Ajia Richardson failed to return on Monday night

RCMP are looking for a patient who failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam on Monday.

Ajia Richardson was reported “unlawfully at large” after he did not return to Colony Farm at 7 p.m. Coquitlam RCMP said Richardson is wanted on a warrant of committal under the Criminal Code.

He is described as a 36-year-old Indigenous man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He stands six-foot-two and weighs 194 pounds. Richardson was last seen wearing a black jacket, white sneakers, beige pants and a white T-shirt.

RCMP said Richardson might behave “in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public,” so anyone who sees him is asked not to approach but instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file no. 2020-13032.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season
Next story
Business case for Massey Tunnel replacement expected by fall: transportation ministry

Just Posted

Resident’s daughter raises transparency concern as deaths at Langley Lodge rise to 11

Resident’s daughter says communication with families has been lacking

TRAFFIC: Roadwork has Fraser Highway down to single-alternating lane

Work being done west of Ross Road, crews will be on site until 4 p.m.

Langley couple are the fastest guns in the world

Walnut Grove’s Shawn and Paula Murphy won both the Men’s Top Gun and Women’s Top Gun awards

Online crime reporting comes to Langley

RCMP roll out new web-based tool for less serious crimes

VIDEO: Langley’s Alex Cotton is hearing from the NHL

After great season with WHL Hurricanes, player has been fielding phone calls from almost every team

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Business case for Massey Tunnel replacement expected by fall: transportation ministry

Eight-lane immersed tunnel remains the preferred options

Psychiatric patient ‘unlawfully at large’ after failing to return to Colony Farm hospital

Ajia Richardson failed to return on Monday night

Traffic dips by nearly 50% on some Lower Mainland crossings amid pandemic

Crossings dropped by between 31 and 49 per cent

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

Most Read