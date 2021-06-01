A map of the Trans Canada Highway between 264th Street in Langley to Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. (B.C. government)

Public asked for input on Highway 1 improvements from Langley to Abbotsford

Provincial survey available until July 6

The provincial government is asking Fraser Valley residents for input on future improvements to the Trans Canada Highway between Langley and Abbotsford.

As part of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, the project aims to make improvements along the Highway 1 corridor between the 264th Street and Whatcom Road.

READ MORE: Highway 1 expansion remains a ‘sticking point’ for Langley chamber

More specifically the improvements may include adding more than 20 kilometres of high occupancy vehicle (HOV) capacity in each direction, re-configuring or replacing the Peardonville Road and Bradner Road underpasses, improving access and infrastructure for walking, biking, transit, electric vehicles and car sharing, as well as improvements to truck climbing lanes, truck staging and parking areas, and re-configuring or replacing existing interchanges at 264th Street, Highway 11 and Whatcom Road.

The public is invited to read the discussion guide and take part in the online survey available until July 6.

READ MORE: BC NDP corrects platform after promising to widen wrong highway to Abbotsford

“We recognize the importance of Highway 1 to our regional, provincial and national economy, as well as to the quality of life for Fraser Valley residents,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Upgrades to the highway between Langley and Abbotsford will keep goods moving smoothly, while making it faster and easier for people to get to and from work so they can spend more time with their families.”

The province estimates more than 80,000 motorists who use the highway between Langley and Abbotsford every day.

To take the survey visit www.gov.bc.ca/264toWhatcom.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire blocking Highway 1 eastbound lanes in Langley
Stó:lō elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

