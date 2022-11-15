Pharmacists Ahmed Elleithi gives Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a flu vaccination, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Pharmacists Ahmed Elleithi gives Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a flu vaccination, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Public Health Agency of Canada says flu epidemic has begun as rates rise

Positivity rate nearly doubled from the last week of October to the first week of November

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the national flu test positivity rate nearly doubled from the last week of October to the first week of November.

It says the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 saw a test positivity rate of 11.7 per cent, compared to 6.3 per cent the previous week.

The agency’s FluWatch report says Canada has now entered a flu epidemic, which is declared most years after the threshold of a 5 per cent positivity rate is surpassed.

But it says influenza levels are higher than would have been expected when compared to pre-pandemic years. COVID-19 restrictions drastically reduced the spread of the flu in 2020 and 2021.

The agency says there were 13 confirmed influenza outbreaks in the first week of the month, including nine in long-term care homes and one in a school or daycare.

The health-care system is dealing with a triple threat of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and higher-than-normal levels of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

VIDEO: B.C. prepares for flu and COVID-19 this fall

Health

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grand piano scam targets Langley Hospice Society
Next story
PODCAST: Real-time reno: Deficiency walkthrough

Just Posted

Consumers haven’t seen food price increases of the current magnitude for four decades. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
LETTER: Rising food costs stun Langley City senior

A fake piano donation almost scammed the Langley Hospice Society, said executive director Shannon Todd Booth. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Grand piano scam targets Langley Hospice Society

More than 70 people attended the evening candlelight vigil held recently at Derek Doubleday Arbouretum in November 2021. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley groups host walk on National Bereavement Day

Aldergrove’s Sarah Potomak was the valedictorian for TWU’s 2022 fall graduating class on Saturday, Nov. 5. The hockey star and coach appeared by video from Halifax, where she was attending a hockey event. (TWU)
VIDEO: Aldergrove hockey star Sarah Potomak gives valedictorian address at TWU grad