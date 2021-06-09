A couple pays their respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on Wednesday, April 22, 2021. Public hearings are scheduled to begin in October for the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A couple pays their respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on Wednesday, April 22, 2021. Public hearings are scheduled to begin in October for the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Public hearings into April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting to begin in October

Twenty-two people were killed by a gunman disguised as a Mountie

Public hearings are scheduled to begin in October for the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.

The Mass Casualty Commission said today in a statement the hearings will take place between Oct. 26 and Dec. 10 at the Halifax Convention Centre and other unspecified venues.

Twenty-two people were killed by a gunman disguised as a Mountie on April 18-19, 2020 in a 13-hour burning and shooting rampage that began in Portapique, N.S., a coastal community about 40 kilometres west of Truro.

The inquiry is investigating what happened leading up to and during the killings but will also discuss firearms access, police and service-provider responses, emergency communications and intimate partner violence.

In May, the commission announced it had granted standing to 56 participants, including families of those killed, police groups and organizations that advocate against gender-based violence.

The commission, chaired by former chief justice of Nova Scotia Michael MacDonald, says it’s planning for in-person and virtual proceedings as needed, depending on the COVID-19 health orders in place by the fall.

“In order to create a thorough, evidence-based record, difficult questions will need to be asked and uncomfortable facts will need to be considered,” MacDonald and the other two commissioners said in the statement.

“We are committed to performing our duties with compassion and with an unwavering commitment to a full, transparent, and independent inquiry.”

The commission’s interim report is due in May 2022, with a final report and recommendations to follow in November 2022.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Gunman behind mass shooting in Nova Scotia had targets in Halifax: search warrants

CrimeMass shootings

Previous story
B.C. approves deferral of old-growth logging at Fairy Creek, Walbran valleys
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Just Posted

Bike racks at Langley’s James Kennedy Elementary (JKE) school filled up with two-wheelers during Bike to School Week. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
One in four students at Langley school take part in bike-to-school week

‘Impressive’ response, organizer said

A Grade 12 R.E. Mountain Secondary School student has organized a community clean up. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley grad hosting clean-up event Saturday for year-end project

Volunteers are asked to register by email

Justin Sourdif was named both the B.C. Division player of the year and the top scorer, goaltender Trent Miner earned goaltender of the year honours and defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert was named the defenceman of the year. (Giants/special to Langley Advance Times)
Three Vancouver Giants win four player of the year awards

B.C. Division awards announced by WHL

A rare albino crow has been found nesting in an Aldergrove backyard. (Lizzy Grimes/Special to The Star)
Rare albino crow found in Aldergrove backyard

A genetic mutation resulting in a complete lack of colour makes this bird extremely uncommon

Tina Taphouse is pictured in Langley, B.C., Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Langley woman says her mother put her up for adoption to avoid Kamloops residential school

Tina Taphouse said she’s sharing her family’s story so those who went to the schools don’t have to

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Jillian Rutledge had a surprise when she looked out her window this morning - a waterspout on the ocean. She lives near Kin Beach, just north of Comox. Photo by Jillian Rutledge
VIDEO: Waterspout spotted off east coast of Vancouver Island

Weather phenomenon not that unusual during early summer: meteorologist

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna. (Black Press Media files)
Landmark Cinemas’ 13 movie theatres opening next week in B.C.

Movies will be back on the big screens Tuesday, as part of the province’s COVID restart plan

Most Read