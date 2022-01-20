Abbotsford Regional Hospital and other B.C. acute-care health facilities are reinstating pay parking as of March 4. (Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Regional Hospital and other B.C. acute-care health facilities are reinstating pay parking as of March 4. (Abbotsford News)

Public parking charges to return to B.C. hospitals on March 4

Parking lots filled up, patients and visitors couldn’t find any

B.C.’s health ministry removed parking fees from hospital and other regional health authority sites on April 1, 2020, as touch-pad pay systems were considered a hazard in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parking charges are being reinstated as of March 4, after the health ministry found the free parking abused by those who didn’t need to go to the hospital. Free parking will be continued for patients who receive regular treatments at acute-care facilities, such as kidney dialysis or cancer treatments, the ministry announced Thursday.

“Maintaining across-the-board free hospital parking is making it hard for patients, staff, volunteers and visitors to find a spot, as non-hospital users are taking advantage of the situation to park for free while conducting business that’s not hospital related,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said Jan. 20. “These hospital parking spots must be available for those who need them most.”

During 20 months of free parking, the health authorities gave up $78 million in revenue from the charges, which will be returned to previous rates in March. Rates have been unchanged for four years. Health authorities are putting in touch-free payment options, and a smartphone app will be offered. People eligible for free parking will still be able to use dashboard passes, e-coupons or reimbursement that was previously available at their local hospital.

RELATED: No more special pandemic rules for Northern Health

RELATED: Kootenay school district 3rd to require staff vaccination

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Four innocent bystanders hurt in recent Metro Vancouver shootings: police
Next story
Northern Health specific COVID restrictions lifted

Just Posted

Langley saw a steep decline in new COVID cases in the last week, but numbers were still high relative to almost every other period of the pandemic. (BCCDC)
New COVID cases keep declining in Langley

RCMP on scene of a Jan. 18, 2021 shooting in a Langley City parking garage. The accused in the case is now in custody awaiting a court hearing. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)
Man charged in Langley attempted murder has lengthy record

Kids and parents can enjoy interactive workshops hosted by the Fraser River Discovery Centre. Its River Basin Days initiative is a monthly series of outdoor public programs geared towards families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Workshop to teach kids about nature comes to Langley

Vancouver Giants defeated the Rockets Dec. 1, 2021, in Kelowna. The Rockets will lose a chance for another meeting with the Giants due to COVID, and the game has been rescheduled. (Steve Dunsmoor/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants see Langley home game rescheduled due to COVID