Public warned after man exposes himself to girl, 13, in North Vancouver

RCMP say incident may be linked to others that happened last year

North Vancouver RCMP released this sketch of a man suspected of exposing himself to a girl on May 15. (RCMP)

Police are issuing a warning after a man exposed his himself to a girl.

North Vancouver RCMP say that at about 3:40 p.m. on May 15, a man drove s silver SUV up to a 13-year-old girl in the 200 block of 27 Avenue West.

Police say the man called her over to ask directions but when she came closer, he made a “lewd comment and exposed his genitals.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 40 to 50 years old, balding with brown hair on the sides, a double chin and a slight accent. He was wearing black sunglasses and a blue and white zippered sweater.

Mounties say this incident is similar to some that happened last year in the North Shore but are treating the incidents as separate for now.

We want parents and children to take extra precautions until we can track this man down,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries

“It’s a reminder for parents to talk with their kids about how to increase their safety in public.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-969-7510.

READ MORE: North Shore police issue warning after man allegedly exposes himself to children

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.