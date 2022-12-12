Public will help determine new design of Aldergrove skate park

Langley Township is looking to do a significant upgrade on the recreation facility

Langley Township is looking for feedback from all ages on how to redo the Aldergrove Skateboard Park.

The clover bowl was replaced in 2021. Now the Township will be upgrading the skateboard park to increase the diversity of the terrain with features that will be shaped by residents’ feedback.

There’s a few options to submit input. An open house is on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove Library inside the Kinsmen Community Centre at 26770 29th Ave. People can speak with staff and skatepark designers as well as view display boards detailing the proposed skateboard park concepts.

For those unable to attend, the display boards and an online version of the survey are available at tol.ca/engageTOL. All feedback submissions are due by Wednesday, Dec. 21.

There are two design options for the Aldergrove Skateboard Park, 26850 29th Ave.:

• Corner plaza design utilizes more of the built-up area in the corner to create a plaza-style terrace connected to the bowl with stairs, a hubba ledge, handrail, manual pad ,and bank ramps that flow onto the existing asphalt paving.

• Linear lane design creates a separate, longer continuous concrete surface that can be ridden end to end and includes a banked hip, A-frame, funbox and quarter pipe turnaround.

There are two street terrain styles that could be integrated into either design option:

• Flowing street terrain features involve changes in elevation and generate higher speed riding.

• Technical street terrain features require more pushing and jumping from flat terrain.

The results of the survey will inform next steps for design of the Aldergrove Skateboard Park.

Learn more and take the survey at tol.ca/engageTOL.

