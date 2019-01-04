Cancer Drivers spokesperson George Garrett says the all-volunteer service may be forced to dip into its cash reserves. (Photo: Black Press file)

Punjabi, Hindi speaking drivers needed to help drive cancer patients

Volunteers drive cancer patients to and from appointments in Lower Mainland

An increasing need for more Punjabi- and Hindi-speaking drivers for Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society, has resulted in the society putting a call out for help from the public.

George Garrett, vice-president of Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society, said the need for drivers who speak the two languages “has been increasing over the last couple of years.”

Garrett said the patients being driven to appointments “are much more comfortable if they’re speaking their own languages.” He added that sometimes families are able to send along another family member who speaks English to tag along for the trip to the appointment.

If the society is unable to match a patient with a driver who speaks their language, Garret said, “we just have to have an English-speaking driver who tries their best.”

RELATED: ‘At some point, we can all use a lift’: Help wanted in Surrey by fledgling Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society, June 27, 2017

Drivers develop “a bond” with their patients as they can be driving together “quite often,” Garrett said. He added that for someone going through radiation treatment, the patient could have “30-some treatments in six weeks.”

However, Garrett said, “it’s more than just a ride.”

“It’s companionship and someone a patient can talk to in confidence,” Garrett said. “Sometimes sharing some bad news, sometimes laughter in the car.

“Our drivers are very compassionate.”

And they have to be with the kilometres they’ve driven since the society’s inception.

Back in December, drivers hit a milestone of one million kilometres driven. Volunteers also donated 62,000 hours of their time.

“The drivers themselves are our biggest donor group,” said Garrett of the volunteer drivers who donate their gas money back to the society.

In the summer, Garrett told Black Press Media that an increased demand and rising gas costs could for the all-volunteer service to dip into its cash reserve.

Garret told the Now-Leader that not much has changed since the summer with the most expensive area being Abbotsford-Langley.

“As it turns out, the cost in the Langley-Abbotsford district is as high as $49 per trip.”

Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society began on Feb. 29, 2016 to replace the previous service cancelled by the Canadian Cancer Society in 2015.

RELATED: Cancer drivers say Langley-Abbotsford is costliest to serve

“We have grown from a handful of volunteer drivers at the beginning to the point where we now have 175 volunteer drivers (men and women) and 10 dispatchers,” a press release from the society reads.

For more information, to book a ride or volunteer, visit volunteercancerdrivers.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Someone sawed the tops off eight trees at a Vancouver beach
Next story
Two off-duty firefighters were first to rescue mom and kids from car filled with fumes in Abbotsford

Just Posted

House values rose in Langley last year: BC Assessment

The agency shows the rate of increase in value slowed in 2018.

Two off-duty firefighters were first to rescue mom and kids from car filled with fumes in Abbotsford

Pair pulled trio from vehicle on Boxing Day in case of suspected carbon-monoxide poisoning

UPDATED: Spike belt ends police chase through Lower Mainland

Section of Trans-Canada Highway, around 232nd Street, shut down for some time Thursday night.

LETTER: Fort Langley could use some festive lighting

A local woman wonders why the village doesn’t shine brighter.

Housing prices stall in Langley’s year-end numbers

Statistics showed a lot of condos and townhouses for sale.

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ data

Lawyers argue operator misled users who shared their location in exchange for personalized forecasts

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP say one person was buried when a group of skiers were in the area of Pebble Creek

Punjabi, Hindi speaking drivers needed to help drive cancer patients

Volunteers drive cancer patients to and from appointments in Lower Mainland

B.C. ‘adventure’ traveller detained in Syria, missing for more than one month

The government has been warning Canadians to avoid travelling to Syria since 2011 after the outbreak of a civil war

A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

Crews en route as ‘trees, limbs, mud’ cover South Surrey train tracks

Slide north of White Rock hit at noon Friday, passenger trains suspended 48 hours: BNSF

Someone sawed the tops off eight trees at a Vancouver beach

The park board says it appears the trees at Spanish Banks were intentionally vandalized

B.C. fuel up 4 cents and more hikes to come: expert

Dan McTeague says to expect a wild ride for gas prices this year

Most Read