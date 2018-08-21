Puppies picked up by BC Wildfire crew to be returned to family

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

The puppies that a BC Wildfire crew found on their way back from battling a blaze in the North Okanagan will soon be home with their family.

Fire information officer Kyla Fraser said they will be turned over the SPCA today and a person who has identified herself as their owner will likely be there to pick them up.

The dogs were found Sunday by firefighters on their way back from trying to douse a fire in the Monashee Fire Complex.

“They didn’t see any nearby houses or properties, so they called the RCMP who told them to take the dogs with them and they did,” said Fraser.

“We have since had someone come forward saying they were her dogs.”

Wildfire crews had the intention to take the pups to the SPCA right away, but it was closed on Sunday and Monday so they’ve had to keep them until they opened to ensure they went home to the right person. When a woman called for the dogs, they asked her to contact the RCMP, just to be safe.

“Our crews had no malicious intent when taking the puppies…” said Fraser. “They were just genuinely concerned for their well-being, and were doing what they were advised to do and what they thought was best given the situation.”

The situation, which was first lauded for its cuteness, is not without controversy. Some reports have questioned whether the firefighters were in the wrong or had mal-intent. That’s something Fraser said couldn’t be further from the truth.

“While heading back from working on a fire in the Monashee Complex in the Kamloops Fire Centre, this Initial Attack Crew found a group of lost puppies on the side of the road,” reads the original post.

“After contacting local authorities, and determining that there were no houses or properties nearby that the dogs could have wandered from, the crew decided to bring the pups back with them. They are now being well fed and cared for, and the SPCA has been contacted.”

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.