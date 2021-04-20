Puppies stolen from South Surrey home located, reunited with mom

Surrey RCMP said they found the stolen puppies on April 16

Surrey RCMP reunited three stolen puppies with their mom. (RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP reunited three stolen puppies with their mom. (RCMP handout)

A litter of stolen puppies has been reunited with their mother.

Surrey RCMP issued a news release Tuesday saying that three American bulldog puppies, which were stolen in a break-and-enter at a South Surrey residence on the 17400-block of 8 Avenue on April 10, have been located.

RELATED: One of three puppies stolen from South Surrey recovered

One of the three stolen puppies was returned to the owners on April 12, following reports in the media and subsequent information from the public, police said.

“Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team took conduct, and through investigation, located the remaining two puppies on April 16, 2021. The puppies were returned to their owner and then reunited with their mom,” RCMP said in the release.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. pledges $7.6B in transportation cash over 3 years; no specifics for Massey Tunnel

Just Posted

Envision Financial has launched a contest of sorts, called Simple Generosity, that allows families to win upwards of $2,500 in the next few weeks. (Envision Financial/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Envision Financial giving away $1 million to help communities thrive

Simple Generosity program meant to celebrate and encourage local economic and individual resilience

Evacuee Paul Breda spoke with an Emergency Services volunteer at Willoughby Hall on Tuesday, April 20. Hundreds of people were waiting to see when they could return home after a massive fire near their residences. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Evacuees describe seeing ‘Armageddon’ as embers rained down on Langley homes

Langley Emergency Services is connecting with the evacuees at Willoughby Hall

Jen Kits was one of three Spartans athletes recognized Sunday night for her overall contributions to her sport and Trinity Western University. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Langley runner among Trinity trio lauded

Athletes from Langley’s faith-based university honoured in Spartans annual awards night – online

A housing construction boom is underway across Canada, and Lanlgey is not being left out. (Langley Advance Times files)
Housing construction boom not unique to Langley

Huge numbers of houses are being built in Greater Vancouver and across Canada

Susan Cairns, executive director of the Langley School District Foundation, flashes gift cards that will help feed local kids through their Food for Thought programs. (Langley Advance Times files)
$200,000 in donations help feed hungry Langley students

Organizations answer plea for help, contributing to local school-based food programs

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

Surrey RCMP reunited three stolen puppies with their mom. (RCMP handout)
Puppies stolen from South Surrey home located, reunited with mom

Surrey RCMP said they found the stolen puppies on April 16

An animal carrier full of bullet holes and containing a dead animal was found near Castlegar. Photo: Colleen Schwartz
Castlegar woman finds dead animal inside carrier riddled with bullet holes

The remains were discovered near Castlegar

A woman is vaccinated at a Maple Ridge clinic. (Black Press files)
Fraser Health providing priority AZ immunization for people 40+ in COVID hotpots

Six Surrey neighbourhoods, North Delta, PoCo, South Langley Township, and West Abbotsford targeted

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The city asking the public if they want to pursue legal action against the province and their decision to override the city on the Victory Church issue. (Jesse Day Western News)
Penticton to sue province over homeless shelter

City council voted unanimously to go forward with legal action

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill read instructions to the jury before closing arguments, Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter of George Floyd

This is a breaking news story

Cash seized in a 2018 RCMP drug bust in the Lower Mainland. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP-led drug investigation nets charges for 4 in Lower Mainland

Cops seized 12 kilograms of MDMA and $380K executing several search warrants in the Lower Mainland in 2018

..
Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously

Instagram post urges general population to stay home, wear a mask and get vaccinated

Most Read