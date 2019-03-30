Barry Christian, of Lumby, was gifted a puppy a few months ago, but the pup has since been stolen. (Submitted Photo)

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

The community of Lumby, B.C. is rallying to find a puppy that was allegedly stolen from a former homeless man.

Winnie, a four-month-old German shepherd was taken from Barry Christian’s home the evening of Wednesday, March 27.

“I’ve got him (Christian) here right now, he’s crying really badly,” said friend Stacey Romanyshyn in an interview with Black Press Media.

Romanyshyn got Christian the dog a few months ago, after losing his previous dog named Barney to cancer.

“He was really depressed, down in the dumps and homeless at the time,” she said, adding that Christian’s dad had also recently died.

Born and raised in Lumby, many people in the village know Christian, who suffers from a disability.

“He doesn’t have very much, he’s a harmless soul.”

The community got toegther to help pay for Winnie’s puppy-related vet checkups and shots.

“He’s actually due here to be spayed April 2,” Romanyshyn explained.

It is alleged that a woman took Winnie from where Christian was staying Wednesday night.

“This lady in town thought that he shouldn’t have the dog, walked into his house and took the dog,” said Romanyshyn. “She is now withholding the dog.”

READ ALSO: Golden retriever stolen from backyard

Christian has been to the RCMP, but was told that the woman claims she bought the dog. He was also advised that this is a civil matter and must go to court.

RCMP made no comment to the media. The Morning Star has reached out to the woman who allegedly took the dog, but has not heard a response.

Friends in the community have also attempted to contact the women, to no avail.

“I have people calling and messaging me as we are speaking, offering me money to go pay this lady to get the dog back,” said Romanyshyn, who is hopeful this appeal will prompt her to give Winnie back to the heart broken Christian.

“This puppy is a big part of the community.”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pope visits Morocco to highlight migrants, Muslim ties
Next story
Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Just Posted

Langley has higher than average opioid poisoning rate

New figures show one in 5,000 residents end up in hospital

VIDEO: Giants take Game 5 of playoffs at home

Vancouver leads the best-of-seven series 3-2, after a victory over Seattle on Friday in Langley

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

Convicted pedophile from Langley back behind bars in Ontario

Madilyn Harks had been in Brampton for a week before being arrested

Langley businesses asked to host overdose awareness lunches

A local committee is trying to tackle the overdose crisis.

PHOTOS: Combat boots begin cross-country journey for 75th anniversary of D-Day

About 14,000 Canadians stormed Juno Beach in northern France on D-Day, June 6, 1944

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

Will you turn off your lights for Earth Hour?

Clock is ticking down to Earth Hour, running March 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

Most Read