Cozzy was seized as a result of a cruelty investigation by the BC SPCA and is in the care of the Maple Ridge branch. (Contributed)

Puppy in care of Maple Ridge SPCA after being hit twice by car

Cozzy will spend six weeks in a foster home

A puppy that was hit twice by a car and then left without medical attention is in the care of the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA.

Cozzy was seized after someone alerted the SPCA that the roughly five-month-old dog was left in the backyard of a property because the animal was unable to put weight on one of his legs and had not received veterinary care.

Once at the SPCA branch it was discovered that Cozzy had road rash and soft tissue damage. X-rays determined that he also had a broken right femur requiring surgery.

“The X-rays are horrible. You can see how bad the break is and it was left untreated for over a week,” said Maple Ridge branch manager Krista Shaw.

Because it is an ongoing investigation Shaw was unable to say in what community the incident took place.

Cozzy’s medical care costs are $4,103.

He will be recovering in a foster home for six weeks, bed rest for the first week, and he will have to undergo hydrotherapy to help him recover mobility once his sutures are removed.

Shaw said he is doing well and is asking the public for help in covering the medical costs of treating Cozzy.

Donations can be made on the BC SPCA website or by visiting the branch at 10235 Jackson Road in Maple Ridge.

For more information call 604-463-9511.


