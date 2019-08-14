Fisheries is investigating dumping of crabs in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Putrid pile of crabs found rotting in Maple Ridge farmer’s field

More than 320 kilograms festering for weeks

Someone chose the empty fields of Albion flats in Maple Ridge as a place to dispose of stinky cargo a few weeks ago.

Maple Ridge resident Jesse Stretch posted photos on Facebook that show three piles of crabs that had been dumped in a field near Jim Robson Way. He wondered if the rotting mess would attract bears.

Leri Davies, with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said that almost 700 kilograms of Dungeness crabs were dumpd there on either July 24 or 25 and that the department is continuing to investigate.

“This incident violates the Fisheries Act and its regulations, which prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.”

She’s asking if anyone has information to contact the 24-hour Observe Record Report line at 1-800-465-4336.

No clean up is planned as the farmer is content to leave them there, Fisheries added.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says
Next story
Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Adults-only invited to sip and swim at Aldergrove water park and pool

Township of Langley hosts second Sip ‘n’ Dip event of the summer

Carson Crimeni autopsy found no obvious cause of death, father says

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

PHOTOS: Aldergrove slo-pitch tournament uplifts five-year-old battling cancer

Community brushed by cancer comes together

Up-and-coming Aldergrove athlete brings home bronze for Team B.C.

Cassidy Buchanan takes U15 Girls National Championships with 52-45 lead

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s annual cinema under the stars

Enchanting event brings local businesses and families together at the park

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Family of innocent boy killed in brazen Vancouver shooting issues plea for information

Alfred Wong, 15, was fatally struck by a stray bullet after his family drove through exchange of gunfire

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Most Read