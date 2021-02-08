Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)

Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

A kitten found wandering in Quesnel is going to lose his leg after suffering from a tightly wrapped hair elastic.

The kitten, named Hero, was turned into the Quesnel BC SPCA branch after he was found roaming around a yard with what appeared to be a cast or bandage around one of his front legs.

“As soon as Hero arrived to the shelter it was apparent that the bandage was tied so tightly around his leg with a purple elastic hair tie that it had worn through the flesh and was directly on the exposed bone,” the BC SPCA said in a news release Monday (Feb. 8).

Hero was given medication, and will soon have surgery to to amputate his leg. After surgery, he will spend at least a month in foster care before being ready for adoption.

BC SPCA Quesnel & District manager Colby O’Flynn said it’s unclear why the elastic was tied around the kitten, causing long-term suffering.

Hero’s care will cost $1,500.

Despite the circumstances, Hero is friendly and comfortable around people.

“Hero is a sweetheart,” O’Flynn said. “So affectionate and talkative. He doesn’t let his leg slow him down for one minute. He still manages to run, jump and climb. We can only imagine how happy he will be after his surgery and can start his new three-legged life in a forever home.”

READ MORE: Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCACatsQuesnel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chilliwack physiotherapist now facing eight sexual assault charges

Just Posted

A police raid on a Langley location on Thursday, Feb. 4 was the work of the Surrey RCMP Strike Force Target Team. (Langley Advance Times file)
Surrey Mounties raid Langley house

Officers with the Strike Force Target Team were executing a search warrant

As of Monday morning there were 14 schools in Langley on Fraser Health’s COVID exposure list, including one independent school.. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure letters to 7 different Langley schools, grocery store employee tests positive

Fraser Health does not have any public exposure events listed for Langley

North Langley Softball player Jaden Hynds-Bishop of the North Langley Lightning (NLS Instagram image)
North Langley Softball wages campaign to get kids back on the field

Free skills clinics, deferred payments and early bird discounts deployed to encourage registration

The Nicomekl River District Neighbourhood Plan area extends from 196 Street in the west to 208 Street in the east, envisioning four ‘zones’ along the route (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A river runs through it: Online open house planned for Langley City Nicomekl River plan

Would divide river corridor into four zones to guide future planning

A new supply of potable water is now available in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area with the commissioning of a bulk water filling station at the water line on Otter Point Road. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
LETTER: Langley man shares water worries with previous letter writer

Natural areas that used to trap and filter water have been overdeveloped

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is now charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)
Chilliwack physiotherapist now facing eight sexual assault charges

Still licensed to practice under the condition he treat female patients with a chaperone

A woman dresses mannequins in a storefront window in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

In Alberta, restaurants also reopened for in-person dining Monday

Crews with the $3.5-million provincially funded Marine Debris Removal Initiative remove discarded and lost gear from B.C.’s central coast in the summer of 2020. (Photo supplied by the Small Ship Tour Operators Association of B.C.)
Barrels of fuel to children’s toys: B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris

Government-funded project employed out-of-work marine-tour operators

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Biomass storage domes at Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, England, a former coal-fired plant that is Europe’s largest decarbonization project. Drax has bid to take over Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the B.C.-based pellet maker that is now the world’s second largest. Photo © Chris Allen (cc-by-sa/2.0) Geograph.org.uk
British firm Drax bids to buy B.C.-based pellet maker Pinnacle

Wood waste company has expanded into Alberta, U.S.

Hero the kitten is receiving care after being found with a bandage wrapped so tightly around his leg it will need amputation. (Submitted Photo)
Quesnel kitten will need leg amputated after found wandering with hair elastic around leg

The BC SPCA say Hero the kitten was found with a bandage wrapped tightly around leg

Some of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021 displayed on a table at a media event in Surrey on Monday morning, Feb. 8. (submitted photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)
Top 10 ‘least-wanted Valentines’ list ranks B.C.’s most wanted fugitives

‘Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer’

Ahmed Al-Rawi, assistant professor at the School of Communication at Simon Fraser University. (SFU photo)
B.C. prof joins 19 global experts to create online guide to fight COVID misinformation

‘The handbook can be an important tool for those in our communities who do not believe in the importance of COVID vaccinations’

Most Read