Langley riding candidates Shelly Jan, Bill Masse, Andrew Mercier, and Mary Polak participated in a Zoom all-candidates meeting on Oct. 20, 2020, along with moderator Frank Bucholtz and members of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. (Zoom)

Langley riding candidates Shelly Jan, Bill Masse, Andrew Mercier, and Mary Polak participated in a Zoom all-candidates meeting on Oct. 20, 2020, along with moderator Frank Bucholtz and members of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. (Zoom)

Questions on economy, environment, childcare at Langley riding meeting

The all-candidates event was held via Zoom

Four candidates vying to become the MLA of the Langley riding fielded 17 questions on everything from taxes to transit to tourism during COVID during a Tuesday evening virtual all-candidates meeting.

Candidates Shelly Jan, Conservative, Bill Masse, Green, Andrew Mercier, NDP, and Mary Polak, Liberal, took questions from moderator Frank Bucholtz during the hour and a half long event hosted by the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

Getting around Langley and the region played a role in several questions, including one about building various projects such as the SkyTrain to Langley, the George Massey Tunnel replacement, and the widening of Highway One to the east.

The Greens’ Masse took on the question of the Massey Tunnel by being critical of what he called the BC Liberals propensity to “parachute” pet projects in over the objections of local mayors.

He also said that the Greens are 100 per cent behind SkyTrain to Langley, but that the community needs a provincially-funded sustainability strategy, because the arrival of the commuter rail line will transform the community and its property values.

READ MORE: Langley East candidates debate transportation, economy, environment

Jan said the SkyTrain project will inevitably go over budget, but there is a need to move people around B.C.

Mercier used the question to talk about the NDP’s plan for a recovery investment fund.

“The SkyTrain is the most obvious example of that,” he said, adding it will take cars off the road.

He also criticized the Liberal party’s plans for a bridge to replace the Massey Tunnel, saying there’s no solid ground in that are to site a bridge on.

“Twinning the tunnel, it’s the superior option,” he said.

Polak said a bridge will be the only way to protect salmon stocks, and that a tunnel won’t have enough lanes because some will be used exclusively for transit.

Like the other candidates, she was in favour of the SkyTrain, but also emphasized that the government should create more rapid bus routes in the near future to connect people farther out in the Fraser Valley.

That question led to one about the much-mooted revival of the Interurban Railway line, which once ran from Vancouver to Chilliwack through Langley, and whose rails still carry modern freight trains.

Mercier said there’s a need for solutions on climate change, but didn’t comment directly on the Interurban, saying that SkyTrain’s development has been done, and it just needs shovels in the ground.

Polak said that the cost of converting the rails for interurban trams would be more expensive than SkyTrain. “The tracks are not suitable for passenger rail as we know it in the modern day,” she said, and that the cost of buying land for stations would be prohibitive.

Interurban needs to be assessed but there are lots of other options, said Masse, including a line down Fraser Highway to Aldergrove.

“We do need kind of a provincial line, for lack of a better word, a regional line,” said Jan, who was more supportive of the idea of an interurban.

On childcare, the Greens had an ambitious plan.

“Our approach to childcare is to roll it into the school system,” Masse said, with free childcare for kids under three, and then early education in schools after that.

Mercier, who noted he has a two and a half year old, talked about the NDP’s investments in rebates and fee reductions for local parents already. “But we need to do more,” he said, saying the government has to create spaces and ensure training and good wages for more early childhood educators.

“Definitely public and private childcare systems need to be opened,” said Jan.

Polak talked about the Liberal plan for $10 a day childcare for people making $65,000 a year or less, with $20 and $30 a day tiers for higher incomes, as well as past Liberal investment in creating programs like Strong Start and all-day Kindergarten.

She said parents lives could be made easier with reform of waiting list sign up systems, as well.

A question about free contraception, which led to a controversy when ex-Liberal candidate Laurie Throness compared it to eugenics in a debate in Chilliwack last week, did not generate any issues for Langley candidates.

Polak, Mercier, and Masse all said they supported free contraception, while Jan said she did not on budgetary grounds.

A question submitted by a member of the public asked how the parties would ensure family values were upheld in schools.

“The School Act does recognize that parents are the primary educators,” said Polak, noting that there are all kinds of families represented in B.C. schools.

If we agree love and character are family values, teachers are trying to instill those all the time, Polak said.

Mercier said B.C. has a world-class school system and part of that system is creating a safe space and tolerance.

“We need to maintain that, because the school system is about our societal values. Family values, that really happens in the home, with the family,” Mercier said.

“I guess it depends on what you mean by family values,” said Masse, who emphasized that schools should communicate with parents.

“Parents should have a choice of schooling, and what’s being taught in schools,” said Jan.

The candidates touched on a number of questions related to how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the economy, including one about how to support local tourism businesses through the pandemic.

All the candidates agreed the situation has been bad for tourism and restaurants.

“The first thing we need to do is to keep people safe and manage the pandemic, because that’s the fastest way past his,” said Mercier.

He noted specific funding top-ups from the NDP and a change to allow restaurants to buy alcohol a wholesale prices, about a 25 per cent savings.

“Many of them are seasonal and have experienced absolutely zero revenue over this particular season,” Polak said. She then criticized the NDP for delaying aid by holding the election, and said the Liberals would immediately inject cash or consider bridge financing.

“They need help from government just to hang on, to keep afloat,” said Masse, and said the Greens would put forward funding to help with that cost.

Jan said bringing in tourists from within Canada is necessary, and that the Conservatives would create a tourism tax credit for family vacations inside the country.

BC Votes 2020Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP
Next story
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

Just Posted

Langley riding candidates Shelly Jan, Bill Masse, Andrew Mercier, and Mary Polak participated in a Zoom all-candidates meeting on Oct. 20, 2020, along with moderator Frank Bucholtz and members of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. (Zoom)
Questions on economy, environment, childcare at Langley riding meeting

The all-candidates event was held via Zoom

A case of COVID-19 at Langley Lodge was declared over on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19 case over at Langley Lodge

No new cases have been discovered

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 18

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

NDP leader John Horgan, with Langley riding candidate Andrew Mercier, announcing a funding pledge to complete the SkyTrain line, in Douglas Park on Thursday, Oct. 8. Today (Oct. 21) Horgan will be returning to Langley to talk about health care and the province’s response to the pandemic. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Horgan returns to Langley Wednesday to talk health care and pandemic response

BC NDP leader will be joined by local candidates at a residence

A 2018 decision to fly a rainbow flag ended up costing the City of Langley $62,000 in legal fees (Langley Advance Times file)
Human rights win in flag fight cost Langley City $62,000

Report describes process as “lengthy and involved”

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau and his family decide against trick-or-treating this year due to COVID

Adhering to local health authorities, Trudeau urges Canadians to do their part in following those guidelines

Surrey RCMP cruisers outside a Newton townhouse Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Toddler in hospital, woman dead following stabbings at Surrey townhouse

Police say two-year-old was among victims found at townhouse complex in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue

A Tim Hortons employee hands out coffee from a drive-through window to a customer in Mississauga, Ont., on March 17, 2020. Tim Hortons is ending the practice of double cupping hot drinks, a move the fast food restaurant says will eliminate hundreds of millions of cups from landfills each year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The end of double cupping: Tim Hortons ditches two cups in favour of one with sleeve

Most recycling facilities in Canada don’t recycle single use paper coffee cups because of a plastic lining

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer doctor Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s chief public health doctor says in the age of social media, fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading faster than the virus itself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
VIDEO: Fake news creates serious issues for battling pandemic, chief public health doc says

Both Tam and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to be responsible about the information they share

Maple Meadows Station’s new Bike Parkade. TransLink photo
TransLink to remove abandoned or discarded bicycles from bike parkades

Rules at TransLink bike parkades ask customers to use facilities for single day use only

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

Most Read