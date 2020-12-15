R.E. Mountain Secondary back on COVID-19 school exposure list

As of Tuesday there were four Langley schools exposure list

The local school district issued a letter to families of R.E. Mountain Secondary on Monday evening about a COVID-19 exposure alert on campus.

The letter posted to the Langley School District’s website says “your child was not in the same class as the person with COVID-19.”

The infected person was at the school located at 7633 202A St. on Dec. 7, 8 and 9, according to Fraser Health.

“The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time,” the health authority said in the letter.

Our District has sent home a COVID-19 Early Notification letter to the R.E. Mountain Secondary school community today. Thank you to staff, @Fraserhealth and families for your support. Read letter on the school or District website here: https://t.co/beB6ftQ8yv #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/vBmXpQTQxg — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) December 15, 2020

Public Health said they are working to trace the infected person’s contacts to learn how they contracted the virus and who they were in close contact with.

Should any staff or student be required to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 will be directly contacted by the health authority.

Public Health asks parents to continue to send their child to school and to monitor them for signs of COVID-19 daily using the daily health check supplied by the school.

As of Tuesday morning there were four Langley schools on Fraser Health’s list of exposures: R.E. Mountain Secondary, Peter Ewert Middle, Nicomekl Elementary, Aldergrove Community.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley School District