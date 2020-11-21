R.E. Mountain Secondary hit again by COVID diagnosis

Ralph’s Farm Market also shut for a thorough cleaning Friday, after staffer confirmed positive

Ralph’s Farm Market in Murrayville was closed for a COVID cleaning Friday, after a staff member tested positive. (Screengrab/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Several parents woke up this morning to find a message in their email inbox alerting them to another COVID exposure at a Langley school, as did customers from Ralph’s Farm Market.

Fraser Health Authority confirmed a member of our R.E. Mountain Secondary school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to school district superintendent Gord Stewart, that person is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, and Fraser Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

He explained that receiving the email notice Friday night does not mean that parent’s child has been exposed to COVID-19. The individual who tested positive was at the school Nov. 9, 10, 12, and 13.

“This early notification letter is an alert that someone within the school community has tested positive for COVID-19 and if there was any increased risk to your child, you would be contacted directly by Fraser Health,” he explained.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority. R.E. Mountain Secondary school will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” he added.

Earlier this week, R.E. Mountain received two other warning letters for Nov. 6 and 9 exposures.

At present, there are four Langley schools on the Fraser Health exposure list. In addition to R.E. Mountain, which has been there before, the list currently includes H.D. Stafford Middle, Lynn Fripps Elementary, and Willoughby Elementary.

Farm market hit by COVID

In the meantime, a staff member at Ralph’s Farm Market in Murrayville tested positive for COVID Friday, forcing the store to close down the day.

“When COVID-19 was confirmed, we closed the store to protect the safety of our staff and customers and have arranged to have the store professionally cleaned and sanitized this evening,” management from the parent company of Meridian Farm Market said in a letter to customers.

The staff member was reportedly last on shift two days earlier, on Nov. 18, and it’s said that personal protective equipment and social distancing measures were maintained. Anyone who is at risk of exposure has been contacted and asked to self-isolate.

