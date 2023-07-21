Rabbit rescue hosting bunny vaccination clinic in Langley

A volunteer with Rabbitats feds one of the rabbits up for fostering and adoption at the organization’s first event in Langley on Jan. 14, 2023. The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of fostering and adopting rescue rabbits, rather than buying the animals from breeders. (Langley Advance Times)

A Langley-based rabbit rescue group is urging people to get their rabbits vaccinated, concerned that a deadly virus is on B.C.’s doorstep.

“As the deadly Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus decimates the large feral domestic rabbit population on Whidbey Island in Washington State, the Rabbitats Rescue Society is urging guardians in B.C.’s Lower Mainland to vaccinate their rabbits as it’s very likely to appear in this area in the very near future,” said Sorelle Saidman, who founded Rabbitats.

The animal rescue group is staging a low-cost vaccination clinic in conjunction at the Apex Animal Hospital in Langley on Sunday, July 23.

People interested in attending the clinic are asked to visit rabbitats.org/rhd-vaccine-clinic/ to book an appointment.

The suggested donation ranges between $35 and $45 although special provisions can be made for rabbits attending the rabbit show at the Agrifair in Abbotsford on Aug. 5. The donations go to Rabbitats.

“Financially challenged guardians can contribute what they can while we hope others may donate more,” Saidman said. “Our key concern is getting as many rabbits vaccinated as possible.”

The clinic is being organized by Rabbitats and not Apex, so interested parties are being asked to fill in the booking form on the rescue’s website (visit rabbitats.org/rhd-vaccine-clinic) or email the rescue at vaccine@rabbitats.org and not contact Apex. The rescue is run by volunteers.

Messages for Rabbitats can be left at 604-398-4980 or media@rabbitats.org.

The Sunday clinic runs 1 to 4 p.m. at the Apex Animal Hospital, 19909 64th Ave.

