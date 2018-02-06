Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (Black Press files)

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the province will stop importing wine from British Columbia.

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would carry more Alberta oil sands bitumen to the B.C. coast.

B.C. has said it will restrict increased shipments of bitumen while it further studies the effectiveness of spill response and cleanup.

Notley says Alberta currently imports about 17 million bottles of wine worth $70 million annually from B.C. wineries.

She also says the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission will step up enforcement of sales from B.C. directly to consumers in her province.

Last week, Notley said Alberta was ending any further talks on power purchase agreements with B.C.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

Just Posted

Appeal for cancer patient drivers gets rapid response in the Langleys

Volunteer Cancer Drivers says several offered to provide much-needed long-range transportation

Woman wakes to find man in her Walnut Grove home

Cat burglar dressed in black steals family car, wallets, phones and more

TWU roundup: Spartans men’s volleyball rolling along, hockey streak snapped

TWU teams experienced mixed results over the weekend

Human bones found in Abbotsford wooded area

Remains found by resident Monday afternoon

Langley hockey team auctioning off used Giants jerseys for charity

Bidding begins at 10 a.m. this morning and goes through until March 23 for the G-Men’s worn uniforms.

Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

‘Men struggling in new year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

VIDEO: Cupcake Day means financial treat for dogs and cats

The annual fundraiser will help shelters like Langley’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

VIDEO: Boy, 11, wins contest to sing with Hedley

Alex Di Antonio of Langley performs song at Abbotsford concert

Tank, a 2-year-old boxer, found ‘grossly underweight,’ with internal injuries

BC SPCA says surgery to repair Tank’s injuries will cost about $9,000

B.C. mayor tells ‘urban myth’ of teen dying from fentanyl-laced vape, apologizes

Lions Bay mayor Karl Buhr is apologizing for telling a false story about a teen’s death

Most Read