Red and blue graffiti that included the use of racist language was found in West Vancouver on July 9, 2019. (Pixabay photo)

Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

The vandalism is being treated as a hate crime

A series of racist graffiti that caused thousands of dollars in damages is being investigated as a hate crime in West Vancouver.

Police said in a news release Thursday that the concerning graffiti was first reported on Sunday in the 1300 block of Camridge Road. There, officers found extensive damage to a vehicle caused by red and blue spray paint which “included racist language.”

As officers canvassed the area, they found light posts, two other vehicles and mail boxes also tagged with the same paint.

One vehicle was covered “bumper to bumper,” police said. The damage is estimated to be over $7,000.

It’s believed that the graffiti was spray painted between Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 4:30 a.m.

“This is especially concerning to us given the racist language that was used,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said. “We are asking anyone with information about this, to please come forward.”

Police have notified the BC Hate Crimes Team, and remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-925-7300 or CrimeStoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aldergrove’s last remaining pawn shop shuttered
Next story
Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

Just Posted

UPDATE: Shots ring out in Langley residential neighbourhood

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

Langley elementary summer school closed after false alarm gas leak

Summer school will be back in session on Friday

Control, alt, degree

Trinity Western to launch game development program this fall

Fast draw at the fair will never be the same

Mark Warawa will be honoured with guns pointed ‘high into the heavens’

Aldergrove’s last remaining pawn shop shuttered

Verhoef family owners will auction off what’s left with the help of the Mad Picker

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Officer assault, shooting at Downtown Eastside park spark concerns by police

There were 92 emergency calls for police response to the park in June, compared to 56 in 2019

Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

The vandalism is being treated as a hate crime

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

Most Read