Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese and Joslyn Young, Manager of Public Affairs for CN, were joined by members of the CN police, and Township Councillor Blair Whitmarsh, for the painting of a decal that will remind people to be alert, look up from their phones, and watch for trains. Submitted photo

Rail safety message driven home during gathering in Fort Langley

Township, CN urging residents to take online rail safety pledge

Trains are a vital part of Canada’s transportation system and its economy, moving people and goods from coast to coast 365 days a year.

As familiar a sight as they are, it’s easy to lose track of the potential danger trains pose.

The message CN Rail and the Township of Langley are working together to spread during National Rail Safety Week is that locomotives, the cars they pull and the tracks they travel along must be treated with the utmost respect at all times.

On Friday, CN launched its renewed railway safety awareness campaign, including a whistle stop in Fort Langley, as they kicked off Rail Safety Week 2018 across Canada and the United States.

Their goal – to remind residents of the potentially devastating consequences of trespassing on railway tracks and disregarding railway safety signs and devices at level crossings.

“Too many people die while trespassing on railway property and those fatalities are entirely preventable,” said Stephen Covey, chief of police and chief security officer at CN.

“These tragedies can be avoided by staying off railway tracks and by simply obeying crossing signals. With Rail Safety Week coinciding with the back to school period, we are encouraging parents and teenagers to change their train of thought and be safer around trains.”

“We rely on trains to transport goods and support trade and our economy, but we must respect that trains are fast moving and cannot stop easily. We all need to stay alert and be careful at rail crossings, whether in a vehicle or on foot,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese.

During Friday’s gathering a yellow decal was painted on the sidewalk as a visual reminder to encourage everyone to be alert, look up from their cellphone, pay attention to surroundings, and be safe around all rail crossings, all the time.

Additionally, the Township encourages residents to take the Rail Safety Pledge during Rail Safety Week and do their part to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

The pledge, which can be taken online at www.mysafetypledge.com, asks people to share rail safety tips in their community, talk about rail safety at their local schools, or report unsafe behaviour around trains or railway property.

“Rail safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said Covey.

“By looking out for each other and working together, we can help keep our communities safe and prevent fatalities and injuries on or near railway property.”

 

Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese and Joslyn Young, Manager of Public Affairs for CN, were joined by members of the CN police, and Township Councillor Blair Whitmarsh, for the painting of a decal that will remind people to be alert, look up from their phones, and watch for trains. Submitted photo

Previous story
Ceremony held to renew Toronto home linked to Bruce McArthur investigation
Next story
Vancouver port welcomes largest-ever cruise ship to Canada Place

Just Posted

Rail safety message driven home during gathering in Fort Langley

Township, CN urging residents to take online rail safety pledge

Langley library spotlights local artists

Sunday, the City library plays host to downtown Langley City painter Mike Hunniford for a few hours.

VIDEO: Giants struggle to put puck in net at home in Langley

The Langley-based G-Men fell 3-1 to the Seattle Thunderbird at the Langley Events Centre Friday.

‘Imagine your business here’ in Aldergrove

Aldergrove Business Association launches several new campaigns to promote downtown

Aldergrove honours the late John Jones

Avid soccer fan led development of Aldergrove soccer clubs and Aldergrove Athletic Park

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup

The Europeans were treated like rock stars before more than 50,000 fans

B.C. hockey team retires jersey of former teammate who died in Humboldt crash

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Vancouver port welcomes largest-ever cruise ship to Canada Place

The Norwegian Bliss can hold up to 6,000 passengers

B.C. VIEWS: Adrian Dix’s private clinic crackdown begins

Province ramps up MRI machines, but what about surgery?

Ceremony held to renew Toronto home linked to Bruce McArthur investigation

McArthur is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder after men’s remains found

After postponing UN speech, Freeland focuses on looming NAFTA deadline

Canada wants assurances it won’t be subject to heavy American tariffs on steel and aluminum exports

Conservation group blasts B.C. for targeting predators to protect sheep

The province has contracted the cull of wolves and coyotes to protect two sheep herds in decline

Most Read