A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)

A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)

Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

CN Police send out railway safety reminder, will be out patrolling B.C. communities

With spring around the corner, CN Police Service is reminding folks not to use railway tracks as a walking path.

“Trespassing on railway tracks/property is not only dangerous (as it can result in significant risk of injury and death), but it is illegal,” CN Police said in a news release.

They will be out patrolling communities throughout B.C. as the weather becomes nicer and more people are enjoying the outdoors, and are advising people to “be aware of your surroundings and look, listen, live.”

In 2020, 187 incidents occurred in Canada, resulting in 57 fatalities and 31 serious injuries.

The main causes of the incidents were disregard for railroad crossing signals and gates and distracted driving, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

RELATED: Fatal collision between train and pedestrian in Chilliwack

Under the Railway Safety Act of Canada, section 26.1 it is an offence for any person to trespass on railway property and can result in a fine of $115.

Railway safety tips:

• Only cross railway tracks at designated public/pedestrian crossings

• Obey the railway crossing control devices and do not attempt to beat the train

• Before walking across any railway crossing, look both ways, listen and only proceed over the crossing when it is safe to do so

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CN Rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. pharmacists, pharmacies given green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Next story
B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

Just Posted

Single-family home prices are rising quickly and governments need to get more involved. (Black Press files)
Our View: Province must take lead on keeping housing affordable

It’s in no one’s best interest for house prices to shoot up 20 per cent a year

A 2020 Ford Explorer and Ford F-150 were donated to KPU’s auto training program, based in Cloverdale. (Special to Black Press Media)
Dam’s Ford gifts trucks to KPU

Flood-damaged Ford vehicles donated to Kwantlen’s auto training students in Cloverdale

3D illustration of coronavirus. (BC CDC/Contributed Graphic)
COVID exposure alert issued for Langley school, Superstore

No public exposure alerts are currently issued for the community

Vancouver-based artist Neil Peter Dyck’s work is on display at Fort Gallery during spring 2021. (Special to The Star)
Vancouver artist’s ‘recent paintings and drawings’ on display at Fort Langley gallery

Neil Peter Dyck exhibit works are ‘a combination of cabin fever, imagination and resourcefulness’

Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church at 35063 Page Rd. in Abbotsford is among three Fraser Valley churches that sought to hold in-person services amid the COVID-19 pandemic while gatherings were banned by public health orders. (Google Maps)
Judge dismisses Fraser Valley churches’ petition against COVID-19 rules

Lawyer says the centre will discuss the decision with its clients, including the prospect of an appeal

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has now been charged with the alleged sexual assaults of three women during massage treatments in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford masseur now charged with alleged sexual assaults of 3 women

Bud Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy was first arrested in December

British Columbia officials plan to meet next week with arts organizations who’ve felt shut out of conversations about reopening plans during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication

Health officials plan to meet with arts organizations about reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sterile instruments at the Cambie Surgery Centre, one of the private clinics contracted to help B.C.’s health ministry catch up on surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 public health measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

More operating room staff a permanent increase

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Boxes of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
B.C. pharmacists, pharmacies given green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Announced Thursday, as distribution ramps up to include 300,000 essential workers in B.C.

A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

CN Police send out railway safety reminder, will be out patrolling B.C. communities

Const. Alex Bérubé, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP, says he has encountered a wide-range of unusual incidents where people have been driving while distracted. (Shutterstock)
Bowls of cereal to bra removals: RCMP share B.C. drivers’ bizarre distractions

Shaving and applying makeup among the infractions where police have caught drivers in the act

A petition launched by a group of University of Victoria students calls for the renaming of Trutch Street. (Google Maps)
B.C. students lobby to get racist official’s name off Victoria street

University of Victoria students say Trutch Street puts racist history on a pedestal

Most Read