A freight train killed the three men on board when it derailed near Field, B.C., early Monday morning. (The Canadian Press)

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

A fundraiser for the families of three men who died when a CP Rail train derailed near Field has already raised nearly half its $60,000 goal as of Tuesday morning.

The GoFundMe was launched Monday morning to raise money for the families of conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmerwho died when their freight train derailed enroute from Calgary to Field at 1 a.m. M.S.T. Monday.

READ MORE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

The fundraiser, started by Calgary railway employees who “all worked with these men on a daily basis,” has raised $23,250 so far to “help them through this difficult time.”

“We need to do all we can to take care of these men’s families. The funds raised are 100 per cent going to go to their families to help them with whatever they need,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“The funds will be distributed with the Union’s involvement to ensure that this is done fairly.”

The Transportation Safety Board is schedule to provide more information about its investigation into the crash at 11 a.m. M.S.T.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study
Next story
Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Just Posted

Langley couple prepares for first time in the spotlight

Linda Wack and her husband Kevin are rehearsing to be in a production of Understood Betsy.

Langley Community Music School celebrates 50 years with history book, concert series

Susan Magnusson and Jane Watt teamed up to publish a LCMS history book.

BC Hydro cable falls, many Aldergrove residents without power

Residents rushed to report a fallen BC Hydro cable on 272 street, pulled down by a passing truck.

Man committed crime to get into warm jail cell: Langley police

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

Langley director tackles technicalities in upcoming farce

Jacq Ainsworth is directing Theatre in the Country’s Noises Off, which opens Thursday, Feb. 14.

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

5 to start your day

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record, political donations drop due to new rules and more

Six B.C. cities hit record lows amid cold snap

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Most Read