Rain and wind and more rain and more wind in Langley forecast

Snow is still in the forecast as possible for Sunday

Today’s forecast calls for rain, followed by wind, then more rain, then more wind.

Environment Canada predicts the steady rain hitting Langley this morning will amount to about 20 mm of rain and end before noon, as the wind picks up.

As usual, there are some large puddles on some Langley routes, including around 200th Street and the Trans Canada Highway.

Rain returns Friday night, heavy at times, with another 30 to 40 mm expected. Winds will gust at 40 to 60 km/h.

Today will be the warmest day of the next week, however, with a high of 11 degrees expected. Saturday’s expected high is 7 Celsius, with temperatures hovering around 4 to 5 Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

A mix of snow and rain is forecast for Sunday.