Rain expected Friday morning, Friday evening. (Langley Advance Times files)

Rain and wind and more rain and more wind in Langley forecast

Snow is still in the forecast as possible for Sunday

Today’s forecast calls for rain, followed by wind, then more rain, then more wind.

Environment Canada predicts the steady rain hitting Langley this morning will amount to about 20 mm of rain and end before noon, as the wind picks up.

As usual, there are some large puddles on some Langley routes, including around 200th Street and the Trans Canada Highway.

Rain returns Friday night, heavy at times, with another 30 to 40 mm expected. Winds will gust at 40 to 60 km/h.

Today will be the warmest day of the next week, however, with a high of 11 degrees expected. Saturday’s expected high is 7 Celsius, with temperatures hovering around 4 to 5 Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

A mix of snow and rain is forecast for Sunday.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t panic, just wash your hands: Coronavirus tips from a B.C. pharmacist
Next story
First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Just Posted

Langley mom says parents pressued her to keep child at home due to virus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

Rain and wind and more rain and more wind in Langley forecast

Snow is still in the forecast as possible for Sunday

Gratitude and Appreciation Summit rescheduled for June 12

Langley event was postponed from January 10th due to low ticket sales

Brookswood model poses for Valentino and Dior on shoots in Singapore

23-year-old Silken Chu has travelled the globe through a growing international career

VIDEO: R.E. Mountain Secondary welcomes Chief Dan George exhibit on loan from North Vancouver

The Langley school’s Aboriginal support worker, Sam George, is the Chief’s great, great grandson

Fashion Fridays: Quick easy fashion hacks that will really change your life

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Tourism promoters in Banff and Lake Louise have seen minimal impact so far, are monitoring situation

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Rainfall warning issued for parts of Lower Mainland

As much as 100 mm expected for parts of Metro Vancouver

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Licence will be up for review by city councils in the coming months

Most Read