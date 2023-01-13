An SUV fords the waters on flooded 208th Street in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)

An SUV fords the waters on flooded 208th Street in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)

Rain brings high streamflow advisory, flood warnings to Langley

More rain in the forecast in the coming days

Waves of precipitation have prompted rainfall warnings for the Lower Mainland, increased avalanche danger, and a high streamflow advisory.

The River Forecast Centre has issued the high streamflow advisory for the Langley area and southern B.C., as river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, and minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible, but no major flooding is expected.

“The seemingly endless train of rainy systems drenching the West Coast will continue marching over the region through the end of the week, bringing some parts of British Columbia more than 100 mm of rain into the weekend,” warns The Weather Network.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” Environment Canada said in its warning for Metro Vancouver. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

The forecast calls for light rain on Saturday, with highs to 11 C and an overnight low of 6 C, with more rain – at times heavy – in the forecast Sunday through Wednesday, with temperatures a few degrees colder, but well above freezing.

The Township of Langley asks residents to take the following preventative maintenance measures to help mitigate flooding around their home and in your neighbourhood:

• Clean your gutters and ensure water from downspouts drains away from your residence.

• Clear nearby curbs and catch basins of leaves and debris.

• Don’t rake leaves onto the street or into open ditches – compost them or place them in your Green Cart for pickup. If residents have a large amount of leaf litter or green waste, they can put out additional 80L cans marked with a GreenCan decal or use Kraft paper bags for pickup. Learn more at tol.ca/greencart.

LangleyWeather

