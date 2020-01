It’s been a wet January so far

There’s more rain in the forecast for Langley to close out the month, with the possibility of snow on the weekend.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Thursday includes rain in the afternoon, another 10 mm of rain on Friday, Jan. 13, and then, showers on Saturday, Feb. 1.

There’s a forecast of periods of rain and snow on Sunday, with a high of 4 Celsius expected.

It has rained or snowed almost every day in January this year.