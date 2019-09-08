Keith Warren is selling his 1951 Ford Custom car and a variety of car parts at the Langley Cruise-In swap meet on Sunday (Sept. 8). (Joti Grewal/Blackpress Media)

Rain or shine, Langley Cruise-In swap meet still a hit

The final day in the weekend-long charity event drew hundreds of people to downtown Aldergrove

The rain didn’t deter car-enthusiasts from taking part in the Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet and car corral on Sunday in Aldergrove.

The swap meet and car corral – a continuation of Saturday’s annual Cruise-In charity event – drew hundreds of people early Sunday morning despite the uncertain weather conditions, including Keith Warren.

Warren, 79, has never missed a Cruise-In swap meet.

“Since it started – ya I can’t remember how many years,” said Warren, referring to the number of times he’s attended the charity event.

Warren was at the swap meet selling his original 1951 Ford Custom and a variety of car parts. He said he usually does well selling his car parts.

“It seems like there’s a lot of people from out of town who come to this show and a lot of them like to look for parts before they go home,” he said.

Warren wasn’t always looking to sell his classic car, but his wife was no longer around to help him navigate the awkward turn in their driveway while he backed the car into their garage.

“She passed away from cancer, so it’s hard to back this car in the garage by myself all the time so I don’t want to damage it,” he said.

Warren said he won’t be doing any shopping because he isn’t taking on anymore projects although he’s been building cars for as long as he can remember.

“I got interested in old cars and hot rods when I was 13-years-old and I’ve always been interested in them,” he said. “It’s just a hobby that I’m obsessed with like a lot of other people here.”

People like Riccardo Sestito, director of the Cruise-In, who was eyeing a 72 Maverick Comet.

“My hands are in my pockets right now because every time I come here I come home with something else,” he laughed.

Sestito said he was very pleased with how the swap meet was running and expects the Cruise-In drew record numbers, but would confirm that later this week when they finalized the numbers from the weekend event.

“We have two parking lots… we’re at capacity,” which Sestito said is a first for them.

Funds raised from $2 admission and vendors who paid $20 to rent a stall or corral will be donated to local charities Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association and the Langley Community Support Group Society.

Next year the organizers are considering hosting the swap meet at the Aldergrove Community Secondary school parking lot.


joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

